Daily News Brief | March 7, 2024

Today…

An update on the woman arrested for being in Annapolis City Hall and eating the Hot Pockets. The Attorney General is warning about bogus election robocalls. Anne Arundel County Schools rank pretty high in a recent survey of desirable districts,. We dropped a bonus pod about the Zachary’s Jewelers Mopther’s Day Jewelry Design Contest- a short one!. And some pod news about our local business spotlight on Saturday with Dr. Freedman!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, March 7th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Just a quick one… Bodkin Elementary School will be closed for students and staff on today, due to a lack of power and water that is expected to last throughout most of the day. There will be no instruction for students. So there’s that! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Following up on a story that has been developing over the past few days. Maureen Donovan was released from jail and transferred to the Anne Arundel County Crisis Intervention Team for mental health treatment after spending 13 days incarcerated. She was arrested for entering City Hall, consuming less than $5 worth of food, and taking the mayor’s gavel, leading to charges including felony burglary. The Annapolis Police Department initially claimed they offered help before arresting Donovan, a claim later retracted. Despite her apparent mental health crisis, Donovan was held without bail and restricted from seeing her family. So it is good that she is getting help. Residents on social media still feel that the arrest was unnecessary as there was no damage done to City Hall, and she did not break in but actually walked in after someone (still unnamed) opened the door. There may be one casualty of this unfortunate incident, as the Baltimore Sun referred to the Annapolis Police Department spokesperson as the “Former Spokesperson.”

In other news, Maryland’s Attorney General Anthony Brown and the Consumer Protection Division have warned about misleading election robocalls. These robocalls, often presenting false information to discourage voting, have been a concern, especially after a recent incident involving a company suspected of discouraging participation in New Hampshire’s primary. In a past case, a company was fined over $1 million for similar actions during Maryland’s 2010 gubernatorial election–remember the whole “relax, O’Malley has won, no need to go vote” robocall put out by the Ehrlich campaign? Karen Straughn of the Consumer Protection Division emphasized the importance of being vigilant against such calls, advising voters to verify information with their local board of elections and to report potential scams to the Attorney General’s Office.

Lastly, a nationwide survey conducted by Test Prep Insight revealed the most sought-after school districts in the United States. The survey, involving 3,000 parents, assessed 250 school districts, with preference given to those in affluent suburbs of major cities. In Maryland, Anne Arundel County Public Schools was ranked the highest among its districts at #40, with Frederick at #170, Howard at #171, Carroll at #194, and Montgomery at #220. The survey highlighted disparities in educational opportunities and the influence of zoning and funding on school district desirability.

We’ve told you about Zachary’s Jewelers hosting its 13th annual Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest for fifth-grade children. Well, we popped over and talked to Steve and Constance and dropped a very short bonus pod on the program yesterday–do give that a listen. And if you are a fifth grader or the parent or guardian of one and want to enter, the deadline is March 31st. Info at ZacharysJewelers.com

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking with Dr. Freedman from Evolve Direct and Primary all about Ozempic for weight loss and Ketamine for depression and anxiety!

In closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the local news is the daily news recap email, which goes out at 7 p.m. 366 days this year. It’s free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. Please do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues know about it as well!

