In latest acquisition, Chesapeake Eye Care acquires Malouf Eye Center

Malouf Eye Center, a leading provider of ophthalmology services based in Camp Springs, Maryland, has been acquired by Chesapeake Eye Care. Founded in 1958 by George Malouf, Sr., Malouf Eye Center is now led by Dr. George Malouf, Jr. and Dr. Marc Malouf. The acquisition further expands Chesapeake Eye Care’s growing network of ophthalmology practices in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Since its founding, Malouf Eye Center has been a family-run practice focused on delivering high quality clinical care to our patients in the community. I joined this practice when I finished my training and my son, Marc, joined me when he completed his. While we enjoy being a local family practice, the environment for healthcare providers is rapidly changing and we believe our team and our patients will be best served by joining with Chesapeake Eye Care. I am delighted to join a group of outstanding clinicians with premier reputations and to benefit from the shared resources of a fully integrated ophthalmology platform,” said. Dr. George Malouf, Jr.

“As we continue to build a leading eye care provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, we seek experienced and proven physicians with an ability to operate efficiently and deliver high quality outcomes. I believe that Drs. George and Marc Malouf are a perfect fit, and Malouf Eye Center’s Camp Springs location strategically enhances our presence in the Washington D.C. metro area,” said Michael Dunn, CEO of Chesapeake Eye Care.

The acquisition of Malouf Eye Center demonstrates Chesapeake Eye Care’s continued commitment to recruiting top-performing doctors and expanding patient access to care across its growing network of practice locations and surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic.

Chesapeake Eye Care is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested over $2 billion of equity capital in over 80 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com

