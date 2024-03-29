Daily News Brief | March 29, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police shot a Pasadena woman after a brief standoff. An off-duty DC officer shot and killed an Annapolis man in Prince Georges County. Maryland legislators are launching a program for student loan forgiveness for Anne Arundel County teachers. The Key Bridge cleanup has begun, and President Biden has approved $60 million to get it started. Due to Easter, there are not a lot of events, and we are not sure if we are taking Monday off just yet. We also have our Local Business Spotlight pod with Token, and we meet Buddy in Canines & Crosstreks!

DAILY NEWSLETTER LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 29th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Happy Weekend! Enjoy it–not me, I’ll be editing a bunch of podcasts for you that will release early next week–all about the features coming up at the Annapolis Film Festival next week–so you want to keep your ears open for them. But for now, we have some news, so we better get into it, shall we?

Link for Daily News Email: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

In Pasadena, a 61-year-old woman was critically injured after being shot by Anne Arundel County Police. The police were called to her residence following reports of her being armed and suicidal; the situation escalated when she reportedly shot and killed a cat inside the house. Upon exiting and re-entering her home, she emerged with a handgun and pointed it at the officers who shot her after failing to comply with commands to disarm. She is now in critical condition at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, and the involved officers are on administrative leave pending an investigation.

In Prince George’s County, an off-duty DC Metropolitan Police officer shot and killed 28-year-old Ian Tilton of Annapolis after Tilton lunged at him and another officer with a knife. This incident occurred shortly after Tilton was believed to have been involved in a two-vehicle crash and fled the scene. Maryland State Police are investigating the connection between these events and Tilton’s death. Jones has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Legislators in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, are pushing a bill to provide student loan relief for local teachers. The proposed program, inspired by a similar initiative in Howard County, would benefit teachers who commit to a five-year tenure and meet certain income thresholds. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Dawn Gile and Del. Shaneka Henson, aims to attract and retain educators, with a focus on enhancing teacher diversity. The program is being designed to complement existing loan repayment options and is currently progressing through the legislative process.

The massive cleanup operation is underway in Baltimore following the collapse of the Key Bridge. Maryland authorities have requested $60 million in emergency funding from the Biden Administration to support initial recovery efforts and the President has approved it. The incident, which has significantly impacted the Port of Baltimore, could result in insurance claims ranging from $1 billion to $3 billion. President Biden has pledged federal support for the cleanup and reconstruction. The Maryland Department of Transportation is coordinating the cleanup, with additional funding expected to be requested. Two bodies were recovered on Wednesday and there are still four workers that are presumed dead.

Be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight this Saturday at noon. It was a new discovery for me, but they have been around for several years–Token, a great gaming store and studio at the Main Street at South River shopping center.

With it being Easter Weekend, there is not a whole lot going on, but boy do things heat up next week!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Buddy! And he is a buddy. An 11 month old doodle mix with a great personality and even greater teeth–they glisten! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for some irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt one or both!

And again, don’t forget, we have our DAILY newsletter that features only the top LOCAL NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 366 days this year- all without a paywall. It’s perfect for keeping up with the weekend’s news since we don’t release a DNB on Saturday or Sunday. Here’s a link right here in the show notes!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! And to those who celebrate, Happy Easter. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday, I think–not sure. If there is not a DNB, we decided to bag it! How’s that for non-committal! Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecasted weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

