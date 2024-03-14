March 14, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

A Few Moments With Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds

The Yardbirds have seen some of the world’s greatest musicians pass through over the past 60 years.–Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Jimmy and Jimmy Page all come to mind. But the man keeping the beat all these years, was founder, Jim McCarty. Today, Jim McCarty, founder (and drummer) of The Yardbirds joins us in advance of their upcoming show at Rams Head On Stage.

This Rock and Roll Hall of Famer chats with us about his much-anticipated show at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, set for March 16th. We explore not just the details of this upcoming gig, but also delve into his favorite song to perform live, his remarkable career journey, and how the Yardbirds’ music continues to resonate with younger audiences today. Join us as we step into the world of a rock legend and uncover the beats of history with Jim McCarty.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

