Daily News Brief | March 14, 2024

Today…

A rare all good news day. The Asian American Festival is coming. The Annapolis Film Festival released their slate of films. The shenanigans are about to begin and we have a comprehensive guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Annapolis. Blue Whale EV moves their HQ from Ellicott City to Hanover in Anne Arundel County. And a reminder for fifth graders about Zacharys Jewelers Mothers Day Contest. And some pod news about our local business spotlight on Saturday with Sail Beyond Cancer!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Thursday, March 14th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, the team is back and finding their groove again at trivia at Rams Head Road House! Not first place, but third, a bottle of wine, and a respectable showing! But a late night! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

How’s this for a change– no bummer news today!

The inaugural Anne Arundel Asian American Festival will be held on April 7th, 2024, at the Anne Arundel Fairgrounds. This event promises a rich experience of Asian and Pacific Island cultures, featuring a wide array of Asian street food and traditional dishes from Southeast Asia and the Pacific. The festival will also host various performances, including traditional dances, live music, and martial arts demonstrations, alongside interactive workshops and family-friendly activities. Tickets on EventBrite.com and just give it a search!

The Annapolis Film Festival, running from April 4th to 7th, 2024, released their slate of films yesterday and will showcase over 85 new films under the theme “Out of the Box.” The opening film, “Thelma,” stars June Squibb in a story of resilience and humor, and Jennifer Esposito’s directorial debut “Fresh Kills” redefines the crime saga genre. The festival is not just about films; it also includes intimate talks with filmmakers, parties, and unique experiences. Get your passes and tickets now at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org And stay tuned for a bonus pod with Lee and Patti early next week!

Annapolis is gearing up for a weekend of Irish Shenanigans. The 9th Annual St. Patrick’s Hooley will kick off the festivities as the official Irish Parade Kick-Off Party. The two-day music festival, Shamrock The Dock, features 21 acts across two stages, including Carbon Leaf and Seven Nations. The downtown Annapolis parade, regarded as the city’s most spectacular, will feature a range of participants and is led by Grand Marshal Martin Beans Gardner. Plus some great times at Stan & Joes, Rams Head Tavern, and Galway Bay. We have a comprehensive guide at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

On a business note, Blue Whale EV, an electric vehicle charging consultant, has recently moved to a new headquarters in Hanover. The company, which has expanded its space to accommodate its growing team, specializes in planning sites for chargers, designing parking layouts, and working with various clients to support EV infrastructure. Their partnerships with manufacturers like Blink, Xeal, and ChargePoint, and their involvement in local and federal incentive programs for EV infrastructure, highlight their integral role in the growing EV industry. This move marks a significant step in the company’s expansion, reflecting the broader growth of the EV industry in the U.S.

We’ve told you about Zachary’s Jewelers hosting its 13th annual Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest for fifth-grade children. Well, we popped over and talked to Steve and Constance and dropped a very short bonus pod on the program, so if you missed it, give that a listen. And if you are a fifth grader, or the parent or guardian of one and want to enter, the deadline is March 31st. Info at ZacharysJewelers.com

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking with a great somewhat new non-profit called Sail Beyond Cancer!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 366 days this year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

