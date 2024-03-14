March 14, 2024
Annapolis, US 75 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming Maryland Attorney General Charges Former Crofton-Based Doula Service Providers with Fraud A Few Moments With Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds Daily News Brief | March 14, 2024 Beyond the Surface: The Importance of Rigorous Review Engagement Procedures in Financial Reporting
Local News

Maryland Attorney General Charges Former Crofton-Based Doula Service Providers with Fraud

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has filed charges through the Consumer Protection Division against a Crofton couple, previous Maryland State Doulas, LLC operators. The no longer operational Crofton-based company was accused of failing to provide pre-paid doula services to clients in Maryland and other states. Doula services typically involve support for pregnant individuals, those in labor, and new parents. Additionally, the couple faces allegations of unauthorized consumer payments.

Attorney General Brown condemned the exploitation of families during critical life events and emphasized a commitment to legal action against such malpractices. The lawsuit demands restitution, penalties, and an injunction against the Delaneys for purported breaches of Maryland’s Consumer Protection Act. A hearing is set for June 11, 2024, at the Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings.

Affected consumers are encouraged to contact the Consumer Protection Division at 410-528-8662 or file a complaint online at www.MarylandAttorneyGeneral.gov

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

A Few Moments With Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds

 Next Article

Maryland Hall Continues New Season of Programming

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

AMM Events

AMM Events

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu