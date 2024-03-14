Maryland Attorney General Charges Former Crofton-Based Doula Service Providers with Fraud

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has filed charges through the Consumer Protection Division against a Crofton couple, previous Maryland State Doulas, LLC operators. The no longer operational Crofton-based company was accused of failing to provide pre-paid doula services to clients in Maryland and other states. Doula services typically involve support for pregnant individuals, those in labor, and new parents. Additionally, the couple faces allegations of unauthorized consumer payments.

Attorney General Brown condemned the exploitation of families during critical life events and emphasized a commitment to legal action against such malpractices. The lawsuit demands restitution, penalties, and an injunction against the Delaneys for purported breaches of Maryland’s Consumer Protection Act. A hearing is set for June 11, 2024, at the Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings.

Affected consumers are encouraged to contact the Consumer Protection Division at 410-528-8662 or file a complaint online at www.MarylandAttorneyGeneral.gov

