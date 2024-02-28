Do You Believe In Magic? The Lovin’ Spoonful Takes to the Stage at Rams Head On Stage

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

Brandy Clark

Sunday, April 28

7:30pm | $45

Big Gurl Drag Brunch

Saturday, July 6

12:30pm | $20

7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

Monday, July 15

7:30pm | $39.50

Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience

Friday, August 9

8pm | $30

Honest Lee Soul

Saturday, August 10

8pm | $25 adv / $30 after 5/20/24

dada

Friday, August 23

8pm | $30

The Lovin’ Spoonful

Sunday, September 22

7:30pm | $50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

02/28 Daley

02/29 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

03/01 The Weight Band

03/02 Maysa

03/03 Mallow Hill

03/07 Rome & Duddy

03/08 The Kruger Brothers

03/09 Martin Sexton

03/10 Hudson River Line: The Music of Billy Joel (All Ages Matinee)

03/11 Tank & The Bangas: 10 Year Anniversary of Think Tank

03/12 Davy Knowles & Jeffrey Gaines

03/14 Red Wanting Blue

03/15 The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Nat Myers

03/16 The Yardbirds

03/18 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of Elton John

03/20 Haley Heynderickx & The Westerlies w. Tim Baker

03/21 Wishbone Ash

03/22 Oleta Adams

03/23 The Young Dubliners

03/24 Adrenalize: The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience (All Ages Matinee)

03/26 The Zombies: Different Game Tour

03/27 Mary Gauthier w/ Special Guest Jaimee Harris

03/28 Of Good Nature

03/29 Eric Hutchinson Band: Sounds Like This 15th Anniversary Tour

03/30 The Steel Wheels (All Ages Matinee)

03/30 Sam Grow: Cigars & Bars Acoustic Tour

03/31 Tinsley Ellis (All Ages Matinee)

03/31 Loudon Wainwright III

I

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

