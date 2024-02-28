Daily News Brief | February 28, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Some community conversations are planned with AACPS Superintendent Bedell. Visit Annapolis launches a fantastic Civil Right Guide. Macy’s is getting smaller and closing 150 store but we don’t know if any are in our area yet. St. Patricks Weekend is on fire in Annapolis this year, but onloy to be outdone by Ocean City’s Ocean’s Calling Festival that has hands down the best lineup of any fest I have seen. And, of course, we have some podcast news, including Saturday’s Local Business Spotlight with a couple who are foster parents and potentially two bonus podcasts with The Zombies and The Yardbirds!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 28th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Normally, this would be the last day of the month, but alas, we have one more! And today is a good day because I get to have lunch at Chessies Wharf (hopefully) with a great friend today. And I just read that the Cherry Blossoms will bloom very early this year–maybe as early as March 19th. Anyhow, enough rambling, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we ?

I like this guy more and more every day. Dr. Bedell, if you are listening, let’s grab a beer one night–my treat. And speaking of Dr. Bedell listening, the Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ Superintendent is initiating a series of community conversations across the county starting in March. These sessions are designed to foster transparency and provide updates on the schools’ performance. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the school leadership team and Board of Education members. The conversations will also address questions from the audience, with provisions for unanswered queries to be recorded and responded to via email. The events are scheduled at various schools from March to May, with interpretative services available upon request. We have the dates and locations on EyeOnAnnapolis.net.

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) has launched a Civil Rights Guide to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This guide, focusing on Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, features 60 historic sites pivotal during the Civil Rights Movement. It includes walking and driving maps, QR codes linking to oral histories, and is part of VAAAC’s Black History 365 tourism initiative. The guide is available online and in print, developed with the support of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority and Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area. I read it last night and the history is amazing–they did a fantastic job. You can access it at oddly and appropriately enough– civilrightsguide.com and I only say oddly because I can’t believe that domain was available!

Macy’s is undergoing a significant transformation, downsizing its store count and focusing on its luxury brands, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The retailer plans to close 150 underperforming stores and open more, smaller versions of Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. They have not released a list of the closing stores but we do have 14 in Maryland with two in Anne Arundel County– Annapolis Mall and Marley Station Mall. We’ll keep you posted–as of yet, they have not filed the required WARN notice with the state.

The City of Annapolis is preparing for its largest parade of the year, the Annapolis St. Patrick’s Parade, scheduled for March 17, 2024. The parade is part of a weekend full of Irish-themed events, including the Annapolis Hooley and the Shamrock the Dock concert and festival. Produced by Naptown Events. The Hooley is Friday the 15th and I understand it is sold out. Shamrock the Dock is a day-long Festival on Saturday and that is a paid admission. And on Sunday, the parade steps off at 1 pm and Shamrock the Dock continues throughout Sunday with no admission for Sunday. Deets at stpatricksweekend.com and the Saint in Saint Patricks is abbreviated ST.

Not Anne Arundel but BOYI check out the lineup for the Oceans Calling Festival. This festival is returning to Ocean City on Sept. 27, Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. The three-day music festival kicks off with Blink-182 headlining Day 1, alongside opening acts like Cage the Elephant, Sublime, 311, Tonic, Sugar Ray and Rockville-born O.A.R. The Killers headline Day 2 sharing the stage with opening acts like The Offspring, The Beach Boys, Young the Giant, The All-American Rejects and Switchfoot. Finally, Charlottesville, native Dave Matthews Band headline on Day 3, alongside Mt. Joy, Blues Traveler, Boyz II Men, Barenaked Ladies and Counting Crows. Dayum!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, our second part spotlighting the Department of Social Services and specifically foster parenting. And this week we speak with Noah and Casey who are an incredible couple fostering several kids. Please make time to listen to this–I guarantee you will be better for it! And if I get my editing shoes on, expect some bonus pods with Rod Argent from the Zombies and Jim McCarty from The Yardbirds coming your way!

Please let your friends, neighbors, and colleagues know about our Daily News Recap email. It's free, it comes to your inbox every night at 7 pm and will keep you up to speed on all the top LOCAL news stories and it is paywall free!

And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with Annapolis After Dark.

