Daily News Brief | February 9, 2024

Today…

Annapolis Police are looking for a missing child but have released minimal information. Anne Arundel County Police raided a Millersville home and seized cash, drugs, and weapons. There are plenty of events this weekend, including plays and operas, a dog walk at the mall, a Souper Bowl at Heritage Baptist Church, and a Super Bowl at Mother’s Peninsula Grill. Info on our upcoming Local Business Spotlight pod this Saturday and a bonus pod with the one and only Paul Shaffer!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks! And this week, we got a vascular screening!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 9th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

I love good conversation. And yesterday was a day of good conversations! I spoke with Paul Shaffer of Letterman fame on the phone for an upcoming bonus pod and then had dinner with Dr. Dan Nataf from AACC–always an enjoyable chat! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Annapolis Police Department urgently seeks the public’s help locating a missing child, Essenxe Nettie Ann Simms. Essenxe was last seen wearing a pink sweatsuit and white Adidas shoes. She has brown eyes, curly brown hair, and a light brown complexion. She is believed to be with her father, John Simms Jr., a fugitive wanted for a parole violation linked to an armed robbery in 2017. The child’s grandmother, Ms. Deborah Bias, may also have her. Critical details like the date and location of Essenxe’s disappearance, description of suspects, and potential locations were, for some reason, not disclosed by the police. We have a photo of Essenxe on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, so please check that out and keep your eyes peeled for this child.

Up in the County, a successful narcotics investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police led to a significant drug and weapons seizure in Millersville. On February 8, 2024, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Chalet Circle West, resulting in the confiscation of 41 suspected Oxycodone pills, around 25 grams of cocaine, three handguns, an extended magazine, other ammunition, a digital scale, a mobile phone, and $2,299 in cash. The suspect, a 34-year-old woman identified earlier in January, was located away from her residence before the raid and was taken into custody.

In lighter news, the Annapolis area has a bunch of events this weekend. The Classic Theatre of Maryland is staging an adaptation of “Jane Eyre,” performed by Laura Rocklyn. The Annapolis Opera is presenting a fairytale opera, “Hansel and Gretel,” in English–my kind of opera. Sunday morning at Paws at the Mall, it is the Hearts and Hounds Walk–bring your leashed pup and join hundreds of other dogs walking the mall. And be sure to stop in Paws at the Mall for some gifts, swag from Subaru, and a free vascular screening from the Heart Health Foundation–this is all from 8 AM to 11 AM. And then head to my favorite event on Sunday, which is the annual SOUPer Bowl lunch, which aims to raise funds for the Annapolis Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center, especially after a recent fire incident–this all goes down at Heritage Baptist Church on Forest Drive from 11 AM to 1 PM. And finally, although the Ravens are not in it, the Super Bowl is Sunday evening starting at 6:30 PM, and if you are looking for a place to watch–my vote goes to Mother’s Peninsula Grille in Arnold–free, plentiful parking, 30+ large screen televisions, the areas largest projection screen and for $35 from kick-off to the game’s end–unlimited Miller Lite and Yuengling and boneless wings! Now THAT’S a deal!

Be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight with Bo Bollinger from CRAB Sailing. A truly remarkable facility and program that we are so lucky to have in our midst. And look for that bonus pod a bit later today with Paul Shaffer!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Hercules, who, unlike his name, is a little Yorkie, and also Dr. John Martin to talk about Heart Health Month and the Hearts and Hounds walk at the mall on Sunday! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt Hercules!

It's Friday. The weekend is here, and now it's time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local!

