Annapolis Police Seek Help Locating Missing Child

The Annapolis Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing child. The child, Essenxe Nettie Ann Simms, was last seen wearing a pink sweatsuit and white Adidas shoes; she has brown eyes, curly brown hair, and a light brown complexion. She is believed to be with her father, John Simms Jr., who is currently a fugitive with an outstanding violation of parole warrant stemming from an armed robbery of a Chinese take-out restaurant in Annapolis in 2017. The warrant was issued on February 6, 2024. The father’s last known address was on West Washington Street in Annapolis.

There is also a possibility that the child may be in the company of her grandmother, Ms. Deborah Bias, who also lives at the West Washington Street address.

Authorities have expressed concerns for the child’s safety, given the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. However, the Annapolis Police Department did not release critical details about the case, including the date and location of the child’s disappearance. Additionally, they did not provide any available descriptions of the suspected abductors nor any information on potential areas where they or the child might be located.

With the limited information provided, the police are asking anyone who may have seen the child or know the whereabouts of Mr. Simms or Ms. Bias to contact Officer Anthony Ashton at [email protected] or Detective Andrew Kreft at [email protected] , or by phone at 443-370-4848.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

