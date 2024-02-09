February 8, 2024
Annapolis, US 42 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Police Seek Help Locating Missing Child Bonus Podcast: Behind the Walls of the USNA with Bruce Fleming Customizing Engagement: How Employee Engagement Survey Companies Tailor Solutions to Your Needs Paul Shaffer Live in Concert: An Unforgettable Musical Journey THIS SUNDAY: 18th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House
Local News

Annapolis Police Seek Help Locating Missing Child

The Annapolis Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing child. The child, Essenxe Nettie Ann Simms, was last seen wearing a pink sweatsuit and white Adidas shoes; she has brown eyes, curly brown hair, and a light brown complexion. She is believed to be with her father, John Simms Jr., who is currently a fugitive with an outstanding violation of parole warrant stemming from an armed robbery of a Chinese take-out restaurant in Annapolis in 2017. The warrant was issued on February 6, 2024. The father’s last known address was on West Washington Street in Annapolis.

There is also a possibility that the child may be in the company of her grandmother, Ms. Deborah Bias, who also lives at the West Washington Street address.

Authorities have expressed concerns for the child’s safety, given the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. However, the Annapolis Police Department did not release critical details about the case, including the date and location of the child’s disappearance. Additionally, they did not provide any available descriptions of the suspected abductors nor any information on potential areas where they or the child might be located.

With the limited information provided, the police are asking anyone who may have seen the child or know the whereabouts of Mr. Simms or Ms. Bias to contact Officer Anthony Ashton at [email protected] or Detective Andrew Kreft at [email protected] , or by phone at 443-370-4848.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

Bonus Podcast: Behind the Walls of the USNA with Bruce Fleming

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu