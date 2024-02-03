February 3, 2024
Annapolis, US 47 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Is WRNR Coming Back to AM Radio in Annapolis? Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra and Broadneck High School present “A Celtic Collaboration” Annapolis Clears Another Hurdle in $88M Reconstruction Project of City Dock Local Business Spotlight: Wildberry Farm + Market Loudon Wainwright III and Richard Thompson are Coming to Rams Head On Stage!
Life In The Area

Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra and Broadneck High School present “A Celtic Collaboration”

The Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO), renowned for its exceptional musical talent and commitment to music education, has announced an extraordinary musical event, “A Celtic Collaboration,” taking place on February 24 at 7 PM at Broadneck High School.

The world-renowned Irish band, Lúnasa will join the CYSO’s Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra, Senior Flute Ensemble and the talented students of Broadneck High School to present an evening of music. This special performance is part of Lúnasa’s US tour, promising a unique blend of symphonic and Celtic melodies. 

The critically acclaimed band, Lúnasa was formed in 1997 from members of some of the greatest Irish groups of the previous decade. An early review from Folk Roots magazine described the band as an “Irish music dream team”. The band’s complex arrangements and unique sound reshaped traditional music and energized audiences the world over. Critical acclaim followed, The Irish Echo describing the band as the “the hottest Irish acoustic band on the planet”; MOJO magazine named the band “the new gods of Irish music.” Billboard raved that “anybody who listens can’t help but find them contagious.” 

The CYSO and Broadneck High School’s music students have an unparalleled opportunity in the playing of Lúnasa’s music. This collaboration will showcase the talents of the young musicians as they come together to share the stage. Under the artistic direction of dedicated mentors, the students will blend their musical backgrounds to bring a fresh and dynamic energy to Lunasa’s timeless Irish melodies. This concert celebrates the vibrant cultural exchange between classical and Irish music and highlights the exceptional collaboration between CYSO and Broadneck High School. 

There will be a pre-concert reception from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at the Broadneck Grill and Cantina located at 1364 Cape St Claire Rd, Annapolis, MD 21409. Passed hors d’oeuvres will featured chicken taquitos, Spanish meatballs, and chicken quesadillas. The buffet includes a fresh fruit and cheese platter, vegetable platter with dill dip, and Broadneck Grill’s delectable crab fondue. Drinks, that are included with a reception ticket, include Chardonnay, sparkling wine, Pinot Grigio, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, sangria, draft and bottled beers, house margaritas, and a variety of sodas and tea.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the fusion of classical orchestral arrangements with the traditional Irish tunes brought to life by Lúnasa, along with the students of Broadneck High School and the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra. The concert is sure to leave a lasting impression, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for music enthusiasts of all ages.

WHEN and WHERE…

  • Pre-Concert Reception 
  • Date February 24
  • Time: 4:30 to 6:30 PM
  • Venue: Broadneck Grill and Cantina, 1364 Cape St Claire Rd, Annapolis, MD 21409
  • Concert: A Celtic Collaboration
  • Date: February 24
  • Time: 7:00 PM
  • Venue: Broadneck High School, 1265 Green Holly Dr, Annapolis, MD 21409
  • Free Parking is available at both venues. 

TICKETS

Individual tickets to the pre-concert reception are $45 and tickets to the concert are $35. A combined ticket to both the reception and concert can be purchased for $75. Tickets are available at www.cysomusic.org

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Annapolis Clears Another Hurdle in $88M Reconstruction Project of City Dock

 Next Article

Is WRNR Coming Back to AM Radio in Annapolis?

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu