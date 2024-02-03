Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra and Broadneck High School present “A Celtic Collaboration”

The Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO), renowned for its exceptional musical talent and commitment to music education, has announced an extraordinary musical event, “A Celtic Collaboration,” taking place on February 24 at 7 PM at Broadneck High School.

The world-renowned Irish band, Lúnasa will join the CYSO’s Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra, Senior Flute Ensemble and the talented students of Broadneck High School to present an evening of music. This special performance is part of Lúnasa’s US tour, promising a unique blend of symphonic and Celtic melodies.

The critically acclaimed band, Lúnasa was formed in 1997 from members of some of the greatest Irish groups of the previous decade. An early review from Folk Roots magazine described the band as an “Irish music dream team”. The band’s complex arrangements and unique sound reshaped traditional music and energized audiences the world over. Critical acclaim followed, The Irish Echo describing the band as the “the hottest Irish acoustic band on the planet”; MOJO magazine named the band “the new gods of Irish music.” Billboard raved that “anybody who listens can’t help but find them contagious.”

The CYSO and Broadneck High School’s music students have an unparalleled opportunity in the playing of Lúnasa’s music. This collaboration will showcase the talents of the young musicians as they come together to share the stage. Under the artistic direction of dedicated mentors, the students will blend their musical backgrounds to bring a fresh and dynamic energy to Lunasa’s timeless Irish melodies. This concert celebrates the vibrant cultural exchange between classical and Irish music and highlights the exceptional collaboration between CYSO and Broadneck High School.

There will be a pre-concert reception from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at the Broadneck Grill and Cantina located at 1364 Cape St Claire Rd, Annapolis, MD 21409. Passed hors d’oeuvres will featured chicken taquitos, Spanish meatballs, and chicken quesadillas. The buffet includes a fresh fruit and cheese platter, vegetable platter with dill dip, and Broadneck Grill’s delectable crab fondue. Drinks, that are included with a reception ticket, include Chardonnay, sparkling wine, Pinot Grigio, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, sangria, draft and bottled beers, house margaritas, and a variety of sodas and tea.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the fusion of classical orchestral arrangements with the traditional Irish tunes brought to life by Lúnasa, along with the students of Broadneck High School and the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra. The concert is sure to leave a lasting impression, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for music enthusiasts of all ages.

WHEN and WHERE…

Pre-Concert Reception

Date February 24

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 PM

Venue: Broadneck Grill and Cantina, 1364 Cape St Claire Rd, Annapolis, MD 21409

Concert: A Celtic Collaboration

Date: February 24

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Broadneck High School, 1265 Green Holly Dr, Annapolis, MD 21409

Free Parking is available at both venues.

TICKETS

Individual tickets to the pre-concert reception are $45 and tickets to the concert are $35. A combined ticket to both the reception and concert can be purchased for $75. Tickets are available at www.cysomusic.org

