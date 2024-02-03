Annapolis Clears Another Hurdle in $88M Reconstruction Project of City Dock

The Annapolis Planning Commission recently gave the latest green light for the City Dock redevelopment project, a substantial public works initiative set to transform the city’s waterfront. With an estimated cost of $88 million, this project is now slated for review by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission on February 13, with construction anticipated to commence this spring.

A key feature of the project involves transforming the current pay-to-park area from Craig Street to Susan Campbell Park into a raised earthen berm designed to provide flood protection. This revamped park area will boast various amenities, including a fountain, pergola, and a large performance stage.

The proposal, which has garnered significant support, includes plans for flood barrier gates extending from the Naval Academy property to the proposed Donner Park at the existing Donner parking lot adjacent to 110 Compromise Street.. These barriers will feature innovative solutions like flip-up barriers that activate with the buoyancy of incoming water and manual barriers.

A notable exclusion from this proposal is the renovation of the Maritime Welcome Center, a separate project estimated to cost around $7 million. This plan involves replacing the current Annapolis Harbormaster office with a new facility connected to the historic Burtis House, including a new headquarters, office space, and facilities for small watercraft rentals.

Construction of this first phase is expected to commence this Spring with electrical work not expected to cause much of an impact. Major construction is slated for this fall (after the boat shows) and lasting into 2025. Currently, the City is hopeful that they will be able to find the additional funding for the project. They are still $20 to $30 million short and Mayor Buckley is hopeful that some federal grants will be able to bring it across the finish line.

