February 29, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Annapolis Reports 14% Increase in Drug Overdoses in 2023, Despite a Drop in Fatalities

The City of Annapolis witnessed a significant rise in drug overdoses in 2023, as reported by the City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management in their “2023 End of Year Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Report”. The city experienced a 14% increase in overdoses, totaling 121 incidents, marking the second-lowest number since 2017 but a concerning rise from the previous year.

Despite the overall increase in overdose cases, the city observed a 20% reduction in fatal overdoses compared to 2022, with eight confirmed and four pending overdose fatalities. This decline aligns with the increased administration of Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids, particularly in overdose situations.

The report highlighted that the most affected areas were Wards 6, 3, and 4, with heroin and opioids being the primary substances involved in 81.8% of overdose cases. Demographically, African Americans constituted the largest group in these overdose incidents, particularly affecting individuals aged 25-34 years.

In terms of fatalities, Ward 6 reported the highest number, with a noticeable disparity between male and female victims. The data also showed a higher number of fatal overdoses among the white population, reversing the trend observed in previous years.

The Annapolis Police Department (APD) has been proactive in addressing this issue, working in collaboration with various agencies to disrupt illicit drug trafficking. Key initiatives included the formation of the Special Enforcement Action Team (SEAT) and conducting successful raids that led to significant drug and weapon seizures.

Efforts in prevention and education were also emphasized, with the Opioid Intervention Team (OIT) actively working in high-risk areas. The team focused on prevention strategies, harm reduction, and educational activities, including the distribution of a map indicating overdose locations and outreach activities.

Looking ahead to Fiscal Year 2024, the report outlined the transition from OIT to the Overdose Prevention Team (OPT) following a state executive order. This transition includes the introduction of a harm reduction vending machine and changes in personnel in the Annapolis OPT.

Read full report here:

2023-OD-ReportDownload

The report also detailed various programs aimed at combating substance use disorder, including the APD SUD Program, Your Life Matters, Naptown Anti-Dope Move[meant], and ODFree Annapolis.

