Man Stabbed While Walking Along Dock Street in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing that was delayed in being reported.

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 2: 50 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported stabbing.

The adult male victim advised that he was stabbed the evening prior while walking on Dock Street. The victim said that he got into an altercation with an unknown male and was assaulted.

It wasn’t until later that he realized that he had been stabbed. The victim was treated and later released from the hospital.

