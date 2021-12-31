Three Schools Earn Wellness Awards

The AACPS Wellness Council is excited to announce that Jones Elementary School, Marley Middle School, and Crofton High School are the 2021 winners of the AACPS Wellness School of Distinction award. The award recognizes schools that demonstrate a high priority for the health and well-being of students, staff, and school support­ers by going beyond the curriculum to produce positive outcomes for the entire school community.

In order to win the prestigious honor, schools must show that their cultures encompass wellness as reflected in the ten components of the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) model. WSCC is a coordinated and collaborative school health approach outlined by the Centers for Disease Control. The components of the WSCC are: health education; physical activity; health services; nutrition environment & services; counseling, psychological, & social services; social & emotional climate; physical environment; employee wellness; family engagement; and community involvement.

Despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, these schools remained steadfast in their efforts to support student and staff wellness. From approaches that incorporate equity to monthly fitness challenges for students and staff to health-focused afterschool clubs, each winning school’s approach to creating a culture of wellness is unique, but with one common factor: collaboration and motivation to be a well community.

This year, schools that won the award in 2018 were eligible to apply to maintain their statuses. Jones Elementary School and Marley Middle School earned their second designations. As an extension of the Board of Education policy on wellness and the AACPS Wellness Council, the award is given annually.

The application for the 2022 award will be available later in the spring. The Wellness Council created a toolkit for schools seeking to infuse wellness into their everyday activities.

