Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Three Schools Earn Wellness Awards

| December 31, 2021, 04:08 PM

The AACPS Wellness Council is excited to announce that Jones Elementary School, Marley Middle School, and Crofton High School are the 2021 winners of the AACPS Wellness School of Distinction award.  The award recognizes schools that demonstrate a high priority for the health and well-being of students, staff, and school support­ers by going beyond the curriculum to produce positive outcomes for the entire school community.

In order to win the prestigious honor, schools must show that their cultures encompass wellness as reflected in the ten components of the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) model. WSCC is a coordinated and collaborative school health approach outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.  The components of the WSCC are: health education; physical activity; health services; nutrition environment & services; counseling, psychological, & social services; social & emotional climate; physical environment; employee wellness; family engagement; and community involvement.

Despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, these schools remained steadfast in their efforts to support student and staff wellness. From approaches that incorporate equity to monthly fitness challenges for students and staff to health-focused afterschool clubs, each winning school’s approach to creating a culture of wellness is unique, but with one common factor: collaboration and motivation to be a well community.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

This year, schools that won the award in 2018 were eligible to apply to maintain their statuses. Jones Elementary School and Marley Middle School earned their second designations. As an extension of the Board of Education policy on wellness and the AACPS Wellness Council, the award is given annually.

The application for the 2022 award will be available later in the spring. The Wellness Council created a toolkit for schools seeking to infuse wellness into their everyday activities.

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake