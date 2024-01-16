January 16, 2024
SPHS Seniors Team Up With the Travis Manion Foundation

Severna Park High School students, led by Ryan and Abby Crowley teamed up with the Travis Manion Foundation this past fall to help spread awareness for the struggle that veterans face when they return home from service as well as help raise money for the foundation to provide services to veterans and their families; this in turn provides opportunities for veterans to feel more welcomed and comfortable in civilian life.

The seniors fielded up a team of 10 volunteers to help at the 9/11 Heroes Run at the Naval Academy Stadium in Annapolis. At this event students not only cheered on the people participating but also assisted in setting up and taking down the event. In addition to attending the run the students project includes raising money for the foundation and selling T-shirts to students at their school to help raise awareness for the foundation.

The Travis Manion foundation was started in 2007 in honor of Travis Manion after his death. 1stLt Travis Manion, a United States Marine, made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of his patrol in 2007. TMF is dedicated to his legacy and its goal is to carry on the legacy of selfless service and leadership embodied by Travis and all those who have served, or continue to serve, our nation. TMF mission is to empower veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations and find a purpose in life after their service.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

Close Menu