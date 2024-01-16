January 16, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Annapolis Yacht Club and US Sailing to Present ORC Seminar

US Sailing’s Offshore Office and Annapolis Yacht Club will present a US Sailing Offshore Sailing Roadshow with the first stop on the tour, at Annapolis Yacht Club, on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

US Sailing’s Offshore team, Jim Teeters, Chris Tutmark, and Sydney Hough will be traveling to various locations to meet with sailors and race organizers to discuss the world of Offshore Sailing. The Offshore Sailing Roadshow is an opportunity to have any questions related to offshore sailing and handicapping answered! Each stop on the roadshow will start with an informative Q&A session and continue with short presentations on any of the following topics: Steps to obtain a rating certificate, Understanding the VPP (Velocity Prediction Program), How to read a rating certificate, Scoring Methods, and more.

AYC founded ORC of the Chesapeake and promotes the use of the ORC rule. To help Chesapeake Bay sailors with the ORC rating application process and to inform them about racing opportunities with ORC class starts in area events, ORC of The Chesapeake created a website to assist those interested. AYC has felt strongly that ORC is the best handicap rule to provide high- quality handicap scoring for boats from single-purpose racers to performance cruising boats of all ages. Annapolis area clubs offer ORC Open and ORC Performance Cruiser class starts in weekend regattas, point-to-point races on the Chesapeake Bay, the popular AYC Wednesday Night Race Series, and of course, the biennial Annapolis to Newport Race. More information is available at ORC of the Chesapeake including details on both the ORC Open and Performance Cruiser divisions.

The seminar will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 10, at AYC’s Sailing Center located at 510 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD. The seminar is free and open to the public. To reserve seats, click here.

What are the Interesting Features of Push Gaming Slot Machines

SPHS Seniors Team Up With the Travis Manion Foundation

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

Close Menu