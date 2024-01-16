Elfreth Raises More Than $400K in Bid for Congress

January 16, 2024
Sarah Elfreth announced she raised $402,576 in the eight weeks between kicking off her campaign and the Federal Election Commission’s December 31 filing deadline.

“People want a proven leader with strong ties to our district who will go to Washington to fight for a healthy Chesapeake Bay and an inclusive and innovative economy,” Elfreth said. “I am grateful to the many neighbors and supporters who invested in this campaign and am humbled by the tremendous outpouring of encouragement from residents of the Third Congressional District. Together, we are going to win this race.”

The campaign received contributions from 611 donors, nearly 80% of whom are residents of Maryland’s Third Congressional District. The campaign will report $374,800 cash on hand.

“Climate change is happening faster than anyone could have imagined, and Congress needs champions for responding to the climate challenge,” said Jeff Eckel, who donated to the campaign. “Sarah Elfreth has been incredibly effective in the Maryland Senate, and I invested in her campaign because she’ll be the leader we need on climate issues on Capitol Hill.”

Elfreth kicked off her campaign in early November at the Annapolis Maritime Museum with more than 100 supporters on hand. She earned early endorsements from former Congressman Tom McMillen, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, State Senators Pam Beidle and Dawn Gile, and members of the Anne Arundel County House Delegation, Anne Arundel County Council, Anne Arundel County Board of Education, and Annapolis City Council.

In 2018, Elfreth became the youngest woman ever elected to the Maryland Senate, where she represents Annapolis and southern Anne Arundel County. She serves on the Budget & Taxation Committee and chairs the Public Safety, Transportation, and Environment Subcommittee. She also serves on the Chesapeake Bay Commission. She passed 84 bills during her first five years in office, including measures implementing the largest investment in Maryland’s State Parks, creating Maryland’s first Office of Statewide Broadband, providing treatment to veterans living with PTSD, expanding critical prenatal care of healthy Maryland mothers, and protecting forests, oysters, and clean water. She was recognized as “legislator of the year” by groups including the Maryland Military Coalition, the Park Rangers, the Maryland Affordable Housing Coalition, Preservation Maryland, and the Maryland Library Association.

Previous Article

SPHS Seniors Team Up With the Travis Manion Foundation

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

