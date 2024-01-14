Annapolis Student Wins Scholarship for Summer in Scotland from Annapolis & Anne Arundel Scholarship Trust

The Annapolis & Anne Arundel Scholarship Trust has announced that Shinaya Johnson, a dedicated STEM program student at South River High School, has been awarded their prestigious annual scholarship for the summer school program at Gordonstoun International in Scotland.

Shinaya, an active participant in the Annapolis & Anne Arundel Scholarship Trust Community Center in Annapolis Gardens, was chosen for her exceptional community engagement, inquisitive nature, and commitment to affecting positive change in her surroundings.

In her scholarship application, Shinaya expressed her enthusiasm for learning beyond traditional classroom boundaries, citing her experiences in engineering design, coding, and the cultivation of a sense of adventure and appreciation for diverse cultures. As part of the County’s STEM program since middle school, Shinaya aspires to become a surgeon in the future. Beyond academics, she finds joy in sports, poetry, music, moments with friends, and “going on little walks around my city (of Annapolis).”

Reginald Broddie, CEO of the Annapolis Trust, remarked, “Each year, our scholarship recipients return from Scotland transformed by their experiences. Through this program, they confront challenges that transcend socio-economic and cultural boundaries, fostering newfound confidence and independence. Ultimately, over 85% of Gordonstoun attendees successfully graduate from college.”

The Gordonstoun International Summer School, scheduled for three and a half weeks in July-August, tailors a specific curriculum track for each student, with study choices in technology, literature/creative writing, international citizenship or social enterprise, and entrepreneurship. The program also incorporates courses in arts, sailing, and sports, and cultivates self-reliance through a 6-day Sailing and Outdoor Adventure tradition.

Over 29 students from Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties have been part of this program of the Annapolis Trust and Gordonstoun International School since 2002. Last year, AAAST’s Global International initiative also included sending college students to teach students in Battambang English, STEM, and creative arts.

The Annapolis & Anne Arundel Scholarship Trust maintains its mission to partner with communities to provide inspiration, mentoring, and financial support for first-generation students to realize their dream of a college education. Established in 2000 by youth development advocate Reginald Broddie, the Annapolis Trust has granted over 65 four-year scholarships for students to attend college and summer camp at Gordonstoun in Scotland. Further information is available at www.AnnapolisTrust.org.

