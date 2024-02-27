Daily News Brief | February 27, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Another customer was robbed at a bank. The Capital has more details about the Anne Arundel County Police officer who was arrested on assault charges. HACA and the City have received a little bit of money and the go-ahead from HUD for a very ambitious project.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 20th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Today is the day–after more than 18 months, Sailor Oyster Bar is re-opening this afternoon at 4 pm. Welcome back! Anyhow, we have a bit of news so we better get to it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on February 23, 2024, just before 1:00 pm at the Bank of America parking lot on Forest Drive. This is at Old Forest Drive and Solomons Island Road at the Annapolis Town Center. A 23-year-old man was approached by an unknown male suspect, who demanded money at gunpoint after the victim had withdrawn cash from the bank. The suspect, described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, skinny, and wearing all-black clothing, a dark-colored knit cap, and a black ski mask, fled the scene toward Riva in a blue Lexus. The Anne Arundel County Police have asked anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-1960. And again, this type of robbery is becoming frequent across the county. Be VERY aware of your surroundings.

Following up on that story of an Anne Arundel County officer being charged with assault. The Capital has more information. According to The Capital, police corporal, Rachel Daniel, was charged with second-degree assault following a confrontation with the father of her unborn child–she’s 8 months pregnant. Daniel allegedly threatened to kill his other child and that child’s mother. The altercation, described as a “normal relationship argument” by Daniel, was captured on a neighbor’s security footage. The Anne Arundel County Police Department has suspended Corporal Daniel, an eight-year officer in the department’s Bureau of Administration, with pay pending an internal investigation. She does not currently have an attorney listed in court records, and a hearing date is yet to be scheduled.

Not sure if I should be excited or scared about this; but the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) and the City have announced a significant development in the revitalization of Eastport Terrace/Harbour House. Having received approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on February 13, 2024, the project is set to advance to its next phase. This follows the allocation of a $450,000 Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant, aimed at redeveloping public housing and nearby areas. The award, now allows the project to get a portion of $50 million in grants to actually do the redevelopment. HACA’s CEO, Melissa Maddox-Evans, expressed optimism about the approval, highlighting the project’s focus on enhancing housing and supporting residents. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley also echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the city’s commitment to providing quality housing. The Eastport Terrace/Harbour House project will replace 357 public housing units with new, eco-friendly homes, aiming to create a dynamic, mixed-income neighborhood. But here is where I am skeptical. Currently there are 294 homes in the two communities. The proposal is calling for 1,620. The current average annual household income is $14,764 and in the proposal they claim it will be $129,284. Breaking down the 1620 proposed homes, 939 will be owner occupied homes. 680 will be non-public housing rentals, and 294 will remain as public housing homes. Take a look at the slider we have on EyeOnAnnapolis.netwith before and after and let me know what you think. I am not sure where the City or HACA is coming up with the money to do this if all they have is a slice of $50 million from a HUD grant. I am not an architect, but looking at the plan there’s no way it can be built for $50 million. Heck, the garage cost more than that. And there is legislation under consideration removing traffic as a consideration for meeting the Adequate Public Facilities requirements. I wonder if the addition of 1300 new homes might add some traffic? I need to dig a bit deeper!

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and Rams Head on Stage came through again! Three choices–each for a pair of tickets in our most awesome seats! Tomorrow– Daley…Friday–The Weight Band or Sunday– Mallow Hill! All great shows! You want them, get in touch and you might be on your way! And be sure to check out the other shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com. I spoke with Rod Argent from the Zombies yesterday and am speaking with Jim McCarty from The Yardbirds in a little bit so look for some bonus pods soon!

