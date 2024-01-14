January 14, 2024
Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is ON for April 6, 2024

ABC Events will be presenting the 10th annual Maryland Chicken Wing Festival on Saturday, April 6th, 2024, at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds!  Tickets are limited and will likely sell out, so make sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time. And they are less expensive in advance!
What’s new?
  • Visit more wing vendors with more wing flavors, including all of your local favorites
  • Listen to Live Entertainment with several artists on multiple stages
  • Show off your ax throwing skills (what could go wrong?)
  • A mobile escape room
  • Mechanical Bull
  • Wing and Pepper Eating Contests
  • Sauce Competition
  • Kids can enjoy the expanded kids’ section
  • Plenty of tables and open space to enjoy your day
  • Much more

This is a fantastic day for the entire family, and rumor has it that they ordered perfect weather for the event!

With the limited capacity, tickets will go quickly. So, if you want to enjoy the first festival of 2024, get your tickets now!

