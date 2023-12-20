Daily News Brief | December 20, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

An Eastport man is recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. I can’t believe it, but it is true–Galway Bay is 25! Annapolis released the results of a City survey, and it says 80% of the people think this is a good place, but there is concern for affordability, crime, transportation, and development. And, of course, we have some podcast news to wrap it all up.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, December 20th, 2023

The housekeeping update to make sure you are in the know. Tomorrow will be the last DNB for the week–I'm taking Friday off, so you should, too! Anyhow, we have news so let's get into it, shall we?

Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred yesterday at about 2:00 AM. Responding to a call on Frederick Douglass Street, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Initially reported as an unknown assailant, further investigation revealed the victim’s injury was self-inflicted due to negligent handgun handling. The victim is in stable condition. Apparently, there was an officer in the vicinity who did not hear or see anything before receiving the call for help.

Congrats to Galway Bay and I cannot believe this is true. But, this month marks a milestone for Galway Bay, the beloved (and TV-less) establishment on Maryland Avenue is celebrating its 25th anniversary. They have been a cornerstone for authentic Irish food, warm hospitality, and a great neighborhood pub. And the best-darned egg nog this side of Dublin. Have you got your bottles yet? For more on their story and accolades, visit galwaybaymd.com.”

The City of Annapolis released the results of a recent National Community Survey conducted by Polco. 496 residents participated, with 80% rating Annapolis as an ‘excellent’ or ‘good’ place to live. Mayor Gavin Buckley acknowledges the positive feedback but notes areas for improvement, including residential development and affordable housing. Crime prevention and mobility, especially parking, are areas of concern. For a detailed look at the survey, you can check it out at the City’s website. I downloaded the results and have not dug too deeply into them yet.

This Saturday, on the Local Business Spotlight, we're speaking with Jtendra Rathod, who had an amazing idea with Farm Unity. It's bringing people together, which is something we all can use!

George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz, is here with Annapolis After Dark.

