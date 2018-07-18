Live! Hotel — NOW OPEN

The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel celebrated the Grand Opening of the flagship, luxury LIVE! HOTEL, the first hotel in the world to carry the renowned Live! brand. The Live! Hotel adds 310 rooms, including 52 suites; two new restaurants, a luxury day Spa and Salon, a 4,000-seat Event Center, and Club 21, the only private gaming area in a hotel in Maryland, along with 2,000 new parking spaces, to one of the largest commercial casinos on the East Coast, significantly increasing its competitive edge among other gaming properties in the region.

The Grand Opening Celebration featured lavish red carpet arrivals from celebrity guests, including NBA legends “Dr. J” Julius Irving, Ron Harper, Harvey Grant, and Spud Webb; NFL greats Clinton Portis, Santana Moss, and Brian Mitchell. All seven athletes competed in a charity blackjack tournament at Club 21 prior to the grand opening. David Cordish announced the winner, Spud Webb, who chose the Boys & Girls Club as the recipient of the $5,000 grand prize. The event also included remarks from Maryland Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford and a high-flying performance on the side of the hotel tower by the world-renowned vertical dance troupe BANDALOOP. Guests were also treated to specialty cuisine from the new DAVID’S restaurant and enjoyed sweeping views of Baltimore and the surrounding region from CLUB 21, Maryland’s only private gaming room in a hotel, the pinnacle of luxury for gaming enthusiasts.

“Entry into the hotel market is an important development for the Live! brand, expanding our footprint from entertainment districts to full-blown destinations,” said David Cordish, Chairman of The Cordish Companies. “What we are offering now is a combination of gaming, entertainment, dining, retail, and luxury accommodations that no one else can touch. Today, the Live! brand has truly arrived.”

Connected to Live! Casino, the 350,000-square-foot Live! Hotel includes:

132 Deluxe King rooms, featuring a spacious bathroom with an oversized walk-in shower and water closet, a plush robe and a 55” HDTV. A comfortable chaise is included. Some rooms connect to a double queen room.

126 Deluxe Double Queen rooms include the same bathroom features as the deluxe king, along with a 55" HDTV and a desk area.

33 Signature Suites provide a 55" HDTV, a seating area, a spacious bathroom with an oversized walk-in shower (some with a deep soaking tub), a separate water closet and vanity table and chair.

Two Luxury Suites offer a separate living room, a 65" Ultra HDTV, a wet bar, powder room and some with a dining area. The spacious master bath has dual sinks, an oversized walk-in shower, a separate water closet and a vanity table and chair. The connecting room provides luxury linens and another 65" HDTV. Some connect to the presidential suite or deluxe king room.

10 Presidential Suites offer a spacious living room and a 75" Ultra HDTV, bar area, mini-fridge, a powder room and a master bathroom with the same features as the luxury suite. Some rooms include a dining table as well.

Five Spa Suites include the Spa Villa that has a private terrace with sweeping views of the Baltimore landscape. Both the Spa Suite and Spa Villa include a private spa treatment room, expansive living room with a dining table and two 60" Ultra HDTV. Both also boast an oversized bathroom that includes a soaking tub, dual sinks, walk-in shower and water closet.

Three Penthouses include the grand West Wing Penthouse, offering a private terrace and expansive suite with a powder room, built in wet-bar, dining and living room, two 86" ultra HDTVs and a game room. The Southview Penthouse features an in-suite movie theater room with an 80" curved screen. Additionally, the expansive living room has a 55' Ultra HDTV, a dining table that seats eight, powder room and wet bar. All penthouses offer two luxurious king bedrooms, each with an in-suite bath and a wide screen HDTV.

All the rooms feature luxurious, pillow-top mattresses and fine linens.

The hotel also features amenities including:

THE CORDISH ART COLLECTION, a special collection of more than 40 pieces of contemporary art, including video installations, sculptures, multi-media works and a signed Andy Warhol – curated exclusively for Live! Hotel by Suzi Cordish.

CLUB 21, Maryland's only private gaming area in a hotel, offering four gaming tables, butler service, and views from the top of Anne Arundel County's tallest building.

The boutique LIVE! SPA, with a full menu of services including massage therapies, body polishes and wraps, advanced skincare from Villa Floriani, private in-room treatment areas for couples or friends, nail and hair services, and an outdoor patio area ideal for groups of girlfriends, bridal and private parties.

Fully-equipped gym offering full-body strength and cardio training, with window views of the dramatic surrounding landscape.

DAVID’S, offering 24-hour service and an eclectic menu of culinary creations inspired by the world travels of The Cordish Companies’ Chairman David Cordish.

THE LOBBY BAR AT DAVID'S, with more than 50 seats and live entertainment.

LUCKIES, offering expertly crafted espresso, Starbucks coffee drinks, fresh-baked pastries and a wide variety of Italian specialty gelato.

All-new SHOP LIVE! retail store.

A 4,000-seat EVENT CENTER, opening in two phases, featuring 40,000-square-feet of meeting and banquet space, and a performance venue with a regular lineup of headline entertainment.

“From the conception of Live! Casino more than six years ago, we knew we wanted to offer our guests an experience that combined our flair for entertainment with a luxury overnight stay and our signature customer service,” continued Mr. Cordish. “This property stands up as one of the premier hotels on the East Coast, and we are eager to show the world that this is the first of many to come.”

Guests may book online at www.LiveCasinoHotel.com or by calling (443) 445-2929.

