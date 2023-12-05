5 Myths About Becoming a Foster Caregiver

There is always misinformation flying around on any topic, but when it comes to foster care there are certain myths that need to be debunked. Until harmful narratives are stopped in their tracks, people may be reluctant to sign up and discover all the amazing benefits foster care has to offer both professionally and personally. Here’s what you need to know.

Myth One: Foster Carers Never Have Free Time

The myth that foster carers never have free time could not be further from the truth. In reality, carers have a range of support in place for as and when they need it. This means, there will be time for scheduled downtime just like any other person who looks after children. Agencies like fosteringpeople.co.uk provide respite care for those with long term placements and have specialist support team members who take children out for recreational time too.

Myth Two: You Can’t Foster If You Already Have Children

This is incorrect! It is entirely possible to support your own children and foster them at the same time. As long as you have space in your home in the form of a spare bedroom, time to give, and mental capacity, you can become a carer and explore everything on offer. Your own children will even benefit from the experience through meeting new people, being a part of something meaningful, and watching their parents make a real difference.

Myth Three: Foster Carers are Not Allowed to Work

Foster carers should ideally not have a full-time job while looking after children, but having a part-time role is perfectly acceptable. Agencies pay an allowance for their carers who are actively looking after children, but you are allowed to supplement this with a part-time job if you wish. Some people like to continue working to preserve their sense of identity and well-being.

Myth Four: I’m Single So I Can’t Apply

Single people are allowed to become foster carers if they are the right fit for the part. Foster care is one of those roles that looks at the person behind the application in much more detail than what’s on the page. You can apply to be a carer if you live by yourself, and it is an incredible way to boost your professional skills too. After all, it only takes one safe adult to raise a child and create a safe home.

Myth Five: I’ve Never Worked with Children, So I’ll Be Rejected

The real truth is that foster carers do not need to have any experience at all in working with young people. While it may help you when the time comes to accept a child into your home, there are no requirements at all before you start. You will learn everything you need to know as you go through the training process, and your application will be assessed on motivation, determination, and suitability for the role.

So, there you have it. These five big myths are now all straightened out, and you have the right information under your belt. Foster carers can be anyone at all, as long as they match the criteria and want to look after children safely.

