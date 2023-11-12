November 13, 2023
Annapolis, US 39 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Navy Handles UAB With Ease for 4-5 Record Leapfrog Gives AAMC an “A” for Patient Safety Recreation & Parks Wants You to “Plan Your Park” Watermark is All Set For Holiday Fun On and Off The Water Vaping in the Workplace: A Guide for Business Owners to Set the Right Policy
Local News

Navy Handles UAB With Ease for 4-5 Record

Navy’s senior quarterback, Xavier Arline, showcased a stellar performance, rushing for 109 yards and a touchdown while completing 7 of 10 passes for 94 yards and another touchdown in a decisive 31-6 victory over UAB. After two challenging losses, head coach Brian Newberry expressed pride in the team’s resilience.

Newberry commended the Navy defense for holding UAB, a formidable offensive team, to 321 total yards, limiting them to just 206 passing yards. This marked the third time this season that Navy kept an opponent from scoring a touchdown.

The first half was a defensive battle, with Navy leading 7-6 at halftime. Arline connected with Regis Velez for a 45-yard touchdown, but UAB responded with two field goals, narrowing Navy’s lead.

Despite turnovers hindering Navy’s progress in the first half, the team regrouped in the second. The defense made a crucial interception, and the offense orchestrated a 20-play, 80-yard, 12:44-minute drive, capped by Daba Fofana’s 2-yard touchdown run.

With the game still in question at 17-6, Navy’s defense stepped up, forcing UAB into penalties and a punt. Navy sealed the victory with an 86-yard drive, featuring Arline’s 50-yard touchdown run and a spectacular 97-yard interception return by Rayuan Lane.

Coach Newberry highlighted offensive adjustments at halftime, praising Arline’s performance and emphasizing the significance of the win. Navy rushed for a total of 269 yards, holding UAB to 115. Notable contributors included fullback Alex Tecza with 82 yards and Eli Heidenreich with 60 yards and three catches for 26 yards.

On the defensive side, Colin Ramos led with 12 tackles and a sack, while Mbiti Williams recorded 9 tackles. Justin Reed contributed 1.5 sacks, and Dashaun Peele and Rayuan Lane secured interceptions.

The victory keeps Navy in contention for a bowl game, setting the stage for a crucial matchup against East Carolina on Senior Day at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium next Saturday at Noon.

Daily News Brief Local News Sports
Previous Article

Leapfrog Gives AAMC an “A” for Patient Safety

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu