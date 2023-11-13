Daily News Brief | November 13, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

The healthcare enrollment period is now! Navy trounced UAB on Saturday. Six area restaurants made Yelp’s top 25 restaurant list for the Baltimore region. #Justonesweater needs just one sweater and more. Watermark has some fantastic holiday tours and cruises. Leadership Anne Arundel will host their annual food, sweater, and blood drive on Saturday. , We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, and the Local Business Spotlight with the Jon Shukurov from ANS Impact!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is off today but will be back next week with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning. It is Monday, November 13th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

What a fantastic weather weekend! And Sunday was a perfect day to walk (or run) across the Bay in the Bay Bridge Run-Walk! Hey, a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ll drop a signup link right here!

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so shall we?

If you are like me and have health insurance through the Maryland Benefit Exchange, it is open enrollment season. Between now and January 15th, you need to make changes or enroll if you need to. If you want coverage beginning on January 1st, you need to enroll by December 31. Otherwise, coverage will begin on February 1st. And if you are not happy with your current insurer, this year they added Aetna in addition to CareFirst, Kaiser, and United. All the details are at MarylandHealthConnection.gov. And stay tuned, we should be talking to the Executive Director of the exchange a bit later, so there will be a bonus pod shortly!

Navy Football. They more than eked out a win; they absolutely TROUNCED UAB to improve their season record to 4 and 5. Quarterback Xavier Arline had a fantastic game, rushing for 109 yards. This win keeps Navy in the hunt for a bowl appearance–they need to have won at least five games to be eligible, and they have three more games. ECU is the final home game this coming Saturday at noon. Then, they are on the road the following week for SMU on the 25th. And then a few weeks off before Army on the 9th of December in Foxborough. The Military Bowl is a possibility for Navy if they are eligible. That game is here on December 27th, and the team selections will be on December 3rd. Let’s see if Coach Newberry can pull this season out of the slump!

Yelp just released the top 25 restaurants in the Baltimore region, and I have to say, Anne Arundel County did really well. And it gave me a few suggestions to try that I haven’t. The top spot was Ekiben in the Riverside neighborhood in Baltimore. But more locally, Full On Craft Eats and Drinks at the Harbour Center came in at #4. Ramen Ya in Glen Burnie was #7, Vin 909 was #9, Boatyard Bar & Grill came in at #17, The Hideaway in Odenton was #22, and the last local place that made the list was Nam Pho in Eastport coming in at #25. Congrats to all and Ramen Ya and Nam Pho–I’ll see you soon!

Hey, if you have a sweater, hoodie, or fleece lying around, get it to a sweater-getter and help make someone’s winter a bit warmer. Many go without, and local resident (and friend) Lisa Lutz is doing something about it with a network of businesses that are collecting and have drop-off locations, a group of people that will come and get them. They are not looking for coats, just hoodies, sweaters, and fleeces. To find out how to donate or where to drop off, look for them on Facebook at #justonesweater and make someone’s winter warmer. Do you want the backstory? We have an article up on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Without question, the holidays in Annapolis are special. But just because it is cold doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the holidays on the water. Watermark has a ton of land and water events between now and the New Year. The Jolly Express does short tours of the harbor and creeks; there is a walking holiday candlelight stroll, a special tour with the Hammond- Harwood House, and a new event his year, a gourmet dinner at the Maryland Inn, and then a holiday stroll. They are on the water for the lights parade on the 9th of December, either with dinner on the Raven or on the Harbor Queen moored dockside–that one is a freebie just bring a donation for We Care and Friends. And, of course, they have a great New Year’s Eve Fireworks Cruise planned as well. We have them all on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, or you can go to Watermarkjourney.com

We mentioned #justonesweater, and if you have a sweater, and some spare food, or blood…Leadership Anne Arundel wants you this Saturday at Chambers Park. They are hosting their annual food drive that now includes sweaters, fleeces, hoodies, and blood. So if you can donate any of those…10 am to 2 pm at Chambers Park which is where the Brianna Taylor mural is located on Dorsey Avenue in Parole!

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Layla and Coda. And hopefully, you have some room in your heart and home for them–if they are still there. Both were amazing lovebug pups! If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with Jon Shukurov from ANS Impact, who has an absolutely amazing and empowering story of an immigrant from Uzbekistan absolutely kicking butt here in Anne Arundel County. Definitely give that a listen!

OK, that's a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost

Ann Covington is taking a day off but will be back next week with her Monday Money Report! But George Young from DCMDVA Weather IS here with the only locally forecast weather report you will find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

