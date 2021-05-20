Pregnant Woman Shot in Third Homicide in Laurel Over Past Ten Days

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at approximately 11 pm, Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 3400 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road Laurel, Maryland for a report of a shooting. Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered an adult female lying near a vehicle that had been involved in an accident in the median of the roadway. The victim, identified as Latisha Monica Adams, a thirty-three-year-old female from the 3400 block of Andrew Court Laurel, Maryland, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased as well as the child she was carrying; she was approximately five months pregnant.

Several witnesses, as well as the suspect, were located at the scene and interviewed in regards to the shooting. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the victim to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The Investigation revealed Ms. Adam’s boyfriend was driving the vehicle with Ms. Adams seated in the front passenger seat. The back seat passenger, identified as a forty-eight-year-old male from the 3100 block of Burning Springs Road, Laurel, Maryland, was seated and armed with a handgun. As the suspect was manipulating the handgun it fired one round through the seat and into Ms. Adams causing her death. The suspect made statements that he had accidentally shot the victim and that he and the boyfriend tried to get Ms. Adams medical aid. In doing so, the vehicle ran into the median area of the roadway.

In regards to the death of Ms. Adams, Anne Arundel County Police charged the suspect with Manslaughter, First Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Firearm Use in a Felony/Violent Crime, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Handgun in Vehicle, and Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm. The suspect is currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center and is being held on a no-bond status.

This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700; Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP; Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP; or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org

