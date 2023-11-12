Leapfrog Gives AAMC an “A” for Patient Safety

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) announced it has received a tenth consecutive ‘A’ Grade from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for providing patients with exceptional, safe care. According to Leapfrog, the non-profit hospital in Annapolis is one of 152 hospitals nationwide, and the only one in Maryland, to maintain a consistent ‘A’ rating for every grading period since 2018.

In response to this outstanding accomplishment, LHAAMC President Sherry Perkins expressed deep gratitude to the entire team. “Exceptional quality and safety are only achieved through the knowledge and caring of our teams in every role – our physicians, nurses, technicians, therapists, support staff, and volunteers. We work around the clock to earn the trust of patients, families and all members of our community for their care. To receive an ‘A’ grade for patient safety consistently is a testament to our team and the community partnerships we treasure.

The Leapfrog Group is a nationally renowned organization dedicated to assessing and improving healthcare quality and patient safety. Its Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring.

