Daily News Brief | November 20, 2023

Today…

A new police program to solve the Annapolis crime problem. Navy Football wins against ECU. Live! Casino and Hotel donated 300 turkeys to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. The Annapolis Film Society is bringing American Fiction to Maryland Hall tomorrow. The Christmas Tree has arrived just in time for all of the holiday events which we chat about on a bonus pod with Erik Evans.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Monday, November 20th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

What a fantastic weekend for Lights & Leashes, Lights on the Bay, the Leadership Anne Arundel Food Drive, and Navy Football, but more on that later! Hey, a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ll drop a signup link right here!

Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

First up–housekeeping! With the holidays, we’re trying to maximize time with loved ones as much as possible so we will not have a DNB on Thursday OR Friday but will be back on Monday, sleeping off that Small Business Saturday, Artists Sunday, and Grand Illumination hangover! That means that Bridgett’s Annapolis After Dark will be tomorrow, and Canines and Crosstreks will be on Wednesday! And with no DNB… it’s a perfect reason to sign up for our free daily email local news recap. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning, what happens over the weekend, or during a holiday break! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. And here’s your link to sign up!

In response to a shooting in Ward 2, the Annapolis Police have announced they are starting a new crime prevention program called SEAT, which stands for Special Enforcement Action Team. The department says this program will engage violent criminals who are repeat offenders, prioritize serving warrants for violent crimes, seize illegal firearms, question arrestees on criminal activities, and dismantle drug trafficking organizations. They say they will investigate illegal activity, arrest those committing crimes, and engage directly with the communities we serve. I have some questions. If this is what they are doing under a new program…what was the prior job description of the department if not looking for bad guys and arresting them and investigating crimes? Why did it take a shooting in Ward 2 to suddenly come up with a new program, when there have been dozens of other shootings in other parts of the city–mostly lower-income sections? And what is different about this plan than the ones they said they were implementing in July 2020, October 2021, July 2022, and July 2023? Maybe new initials?

Navy had a good day on Saturday. They beat ECU 10-1 and improved their record to 5-5. But honestly, as mediocre as the offense was, the ECU team was horrible on both sides of the ball. The Mids travel to Texas for a game against SMU on Saturday –they are 9-2 overall and 7-0 in conference play. And if Navy can pull off an upset, they will be bowl-eligible. Beyond SMU, the Army-Navy Game is December 9th at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Live Casino and Hotel recently took a road trip to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank to do some good. They donated and packaged 300 turkeys to be distributed to local community members in need this Thanksgiving. That’s a lot of turkeys–more than the entire General Assembly! Good job Live!

The Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival are bringing another film to Maryland Hall tomorrow night! American Fiction will hit theaters nationwide in late December, but you can catch it here and now before everyone else. Tickets are available at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org, and if there are any left, they will have a cash-only line at the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall tomorrow night. The cost is $15 and doors open at 6:30 pm, and the flick starts right at 7:00 pm.

If you were downtown this weekend, you likely saw something new–a 20′ bare Christmas tree at Market Space. Well, not for long. The Annapolis Symphony Academy is decorating it this year, so expect to see a musical-themed tree this year when it is all lit up. It will light up on Sunday evening.. but first, it is Small Business Saturday which is your opportunity to shop small and local. And Artists Sunday, where you are encouraged to support local artists. And finally, the Nutcracker at Zachary’s starts at 4 pm followed by the tree lighting and caroling at 530 pm. It will be a busy weekend! If you need all the skinny on these events and all of the others, make sure you check out the bonus pod that dropped with Erik Evans, the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and architect for most of the downtown events!

One event he is NOT involved with is Bay Bells and Shark Tales. This is a unique opportunity to see the EYC Lights Parade from the best vantage point, with a heated tent, open bar, lots of food, and live music all to support a great environmental organization CoreSharkH2O. Listen to the bonus pod we dropped with Nichole Bentz from CoreShark for all the details. Tickets and more info at CSH2O.org

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Kit Kat. And hopefully, you have some room in your heart and home for her. She’s a chill little poodle mix just looking for a perfect home! If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with Dr. Lisa Beagan, the founder of Mobile Pet Vet which is a cool practice to save you time and hassle, and to put your pet at ease.. do give that a listen!

Ann Covington is here with her Monday Money Report! And, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is also here with the only locally forecast weather report you're going to find!

