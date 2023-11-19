November 20, 2023
Life In The Area

What is Artists Sunday? We Have the Answer!

Artists Sunday is celebrated nationwide, focusing on shopping and supporting local artists. November 26th is dedicated to supporting local artists, creators, and performers. This year marks the fourth annual Artists Sunday, which encourages shopping for unique locally created gifts and experiences featuring over 4,000 professional artists and more than 500 non-profit art organizations nationwide. In Annapolis, the local Art galleries, arts education centers and performance venues throughout the Annapolis Arts District and surrounding area invite everyone to support the local arts community when they shop.

Consumers are invited to shop for art and discover extraordinary pieces ranging from paintings, sculptures, pottery, jewelry, textiles, concerts, performing arts, and more. “Our local artists create distinctive holiday gifts and experiences that people will remember well after the holidays,” says Annapolis Arts District Executive Director Erik Evans. “We have a diverse arts community that has something for everyone. Shop our local galleries, record shops, and bookstores. Buy a CD, download music from a local musician, or get tickets to local performances and concerts.” 

Artfarm hosts an afternoon art market and reception in Annapolis for Artists Sunday. At the Chesapeake Children’s Museum, you can purchase a Solar Solidarite to decorate at the museum to give as a gift. Several West Street galleries feature local artists’ work for sale at W.N. Collins Gallery, FinArt Gallery, Gallery 57 West, Annapolis Collection Galley, 49 West Coffeeshop, and Here. A Pop-Up Shop. Tickets to upcoming shows and concerts also make great gifts. Check out upcoming performance schedules at Rams Head On Stage, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Compass Rose Theater, Annapolis Opera, Ballet Theatre of Maryland, Live Arts Maryland, and the Classic Theatre of Maryland to purchase tickets to upcoming events as gifts. If you have an inspiring artist in the family, give them an art class at Maryland Hall or ArtFarm for the new year.

“This Artists Sunday, let’s come together to celebrate and support the artists in our communities. It’s a day to fill our lives with beauty, creativity, and joy,” states Christopher V. Sherman, Executive Director of Artists Sunday. For more information on the Annapolis Arts District visit www.AnnapolisArtsDistrict.org 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

