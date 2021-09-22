Free September Sunset Concert Series at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

The fun of Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s summer concert series continues this fall at their second campus, the Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park located on Edgewood Road, on the other side of Back Creek. Enjoy local bands against the scenic backdrop of Back Creek each Thursday night in September.

2021 Line-up:

September 16 The Grilled Lincolns / Hip-hop, Funk, & Rock

September 23 Rickshaw Lizard / Sax Driven Jam Band

September 30 Dan Haas Band / Pop rock

All concerts begin at 6:00 pm

Concerts are free, donations are appreciated. Food trucks, along with beer and wine will be available for purchase. Beverage sales support the museum’s education programs.

