One Shot in Bay Ridge Gardens, Large Fight Ensues

The Annapolis Police are on the scene of the most recent shooting in the City.

Just before 8:00 pm, a person was shot in the Bay Ridge Gardens community in Annapolis. Details are limited at this point, but we know that one male was shot, and a helicopter was dispatched to transport him to shock trauma.

After the shooting, a large fight broke out, and at this time, police are trying to get the fight under control and secure the scene.

We do not know the condition of the victim. According to the City’s dashboard, this is the 20th shooting in the City this year where a person was injured. Last year, the total for 12 months was 23. In addition, there have been nine homicides in the City this year.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

