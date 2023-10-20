Daily News Brief | October 20, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, Scout & Molly’s, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

Another shooting in Annapolis is being investigated. Another person is robbed at a bank after withdrawing money. A lot of money for some biking and walking improvements in the County. And a ton of events from festivals to football. And, of course, we have some podcast news on the Local Business Spotlight with the Irish Restaurant Group and of canines and crosstreks!

DAILY NEWSLETTER LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Louie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, October 20th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

If you can wait until 2026, you will be impressed by the renovations of the Brice House by Historic Annapolis. And it will not be red brick– it will be yellow-washed so it will look weird. Had a great chance to check out their properties yesterday and the best advice I can give you is to go see the museum at the foot of Main Street–An American Story! Well worth it! OK, we have some news, and we need to slide into the weekend! So, shall we?

Link for Daily News Email: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

The City of Annapolis saw its 20th shooting of the year last night at about 8:00 p.m. A male was shot on Bens Drive in the Bay Ridge Gardens community and flown to shock trauma with life-threatening injuries. When the Annapolis Police responded they were also met with a large fight underway. We expect the Annapolis Police to give us more information a bit later this morning, so please check back on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

This is happening too frequently across the county. A 71-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at a local bank branch. This time it was at the Capital One Bank in Gambrills. After withdrawing money, and as he was getting into his car a black male, 6′ 1″ about 230 pounds with a beard and all-black clothing pointed a gun at him and demanded the money. The man complied and the suspect fled. There have been about 6 of these types of robberies this year and it usually happens after using an ATM at a branch or exiting the bank itself. My suggestion to keep safe is to avoid the banks–pay electronically if possible. But if you need money, maybe avoid banks and use well-lit, stores with people inside like a grocery store or a convenience store. Put the money away in your purse, wallet, or pocket as soon as possible so someone doesn’t know you have it.

This is pretty cool. Anne Arundel County just got the largest grant for alternative transportation in the County’s history and it was the largest grant statewide. $6.8 million will be divvied up to extend the BWI trail from Maple Avenue to the Nursery Road Light Rail Station. Do a study to improve the biking and walking routes for schools–remember those online meetings a few weeks ago? And also to put delineators to create protected bike lanes since most people need to feel safer on our roads. You can see an example of this on Jennifer Road between Admiral Drive and the detention center. So good news for bikers and pedestrians.

OK, that is a wrap on the news onto that full calendar of events. You have a LOT to choose from! How do I want to do this? Let’s go chronologically!

Tonight, Wit opens at Colonial Players and will run through November 11th

Tomorrow is a busy one. Tomorrow morning, Nancy Hammond Editions will release its annual poster. This year it is called “Livin’ the Life,” and Nancy will be at her new studio and gallery in Eastport–this is on 6th Street where the banks used to be. Go early as the price rises as more are sold!

At noon, Navy will take on Air Force at a sold-out game at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Make sure you follow our live blog on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and on Twitter for all the updates!

Also at noon, the City will be celebrating the Old Fourth Ward Unity Day at Peoples Parl and Clay Street from noon to 9 PM

At 1 p.m., The Inner West Street Association hosts the Annual Fall Festival which will morph into dinner under the stars in the evening. This is all in the first block of West Street and of note, there is a Corgi Parade at 130 PM.

At 2 pm up at Homestead Gardens–and this is the final weekend for the fall festival, but they are having a Critter Crawl–dress up your pet and you could win a bunch of sweet prizes. You do need to pre-register (it’s free) but do it at HomesteadGardens.com and then look under the events tab. And that’s it for Saturday.

Sliding into Sunday, the fall festival moves to Maryland Avenue from 10 am to 5 pm and this is a bit more low-key than the West Street one which I enjoy. And be sure to stop at Galway Bay for a taste of that egg nog!

And also Sunday is Annapolis Subaru’s #MakeADogsDay. This is to encourage people to adopt under dogs–seniors, ones with medical issues or disabilities. But also just to do something nice for ANY dog. So do something nice for a dog and post it up on social media with the hashtag #MakeADogsDay.

Whew.. and we’re done with events!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet two sweet husky mixes–Red Hot and Hershey–Hershey I can get behind, Red Hot is an odd name, but they are a twofer-they are bonded. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and get all the information on how you can adopt them!

And again, don’t forget, we have that brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 p.m. every night–yes, 365 days a year all without a paywall. It’s perfect for keeping up with the weekend’s news since we do not do a DNB on Saturday or Sunday. Here’s a link right here in the show notes!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight we speak with Beth from Sage Vintage over at Local By Design at the Gallery! And next weekend, it is Leslie with the Benjamin Mario Shadrick Foundation!

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, beat Air Force, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And, of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

