September 15, 2023
Annapolis, US 65 F
Homestead Gardens
Playoff Hopes Ended as Bowie Falls to Harrisburg

The Bowie Baysox suffered the second loss of their six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday night. Harrisburg used a pair of big innings to keep Bowie at bay, eventually taking the game 8-5. Bowie had their playoff hopes dashed midway through the night, as a Richmond win eliminated Bowie from postseason contention just ahead of the final weekend of the regular season.

Bowie was in a bind before most fans got the chance to sit down. Harrisburg plated four runs before being put out in the first inning, as James Wood hit an RBI single, and Brady House clubbed a three-run home run. After the tough start, right-hander Connor Gillispie worked scoreless through the fourth inning to give Bowie a chance to come back.

After three failed attempts at scoring against Michael Cuevas, Bowie used five-consecutive hits at the start of the fourth inning to tie the game. Dylan Beavers opened the scoring with a single, Max Wagner drove in a pair of runs with a double, and John Rhodes tied the game with a single. Cuevas (W, 4-8) followed with a scoreless fifth inning to still hold the line for Harrisburg.

Turning to the bullpen for the fifth inning, Bowie was left hurt by another fast attack. Trey McGough (L, 1-1) allowed Harrisburg to retake the lead before recording an out, as Wood lined a two-RBI double to left field. Another run crossed home on an error later in the frame before McGough settled through the frame and followed with a scoreless sixth inning.

Samuel Basallo got Bowie back within two runs in the seventh inning with an RBI single to finish a 3-for-4 performance in his second Double-A game.

Harrisburg added another run in the bottom of the seventh against Connor Loeprich on a sacrifice fly by Trey Lipscomb. Nick Richmond tossed a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts. Harrisburg used two scoreless innings from Holden Powell (Sv, 1) to close the night.

With the loss, Bowie falls to 66-69 on the season, and will fail to have a winning record for the second-consecutive season. With only three games remaining in the 2023 campaign, Bowie will look to finish strong over their final three games with Harrisburg. The six-game series between the teams continues on Friday, with the first pitch set for 7:00 p.m.

Is Crime Up or Down in Annapolis? Here’s Some Maps!

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

