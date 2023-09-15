Daily News Brief | September 15, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Questions about crime in Annapolis, the facts do not support the narrative. A rabies alert in Lothian. A deadline to get some relief for student loan debt from the Maryland Higher Education Commission. Leadership Anne Arundel announced their latest Flagship class. Navy Memphis football scores. And a ton of events from the Songwriters Fest to a suicide prevention walk to a 9/11 HEroes run, to Dinner Under the Stars to the Renn Fest to the corn maze, and more. And, of course, we have some pod news and canines and crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Louie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 15th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

It was funny when we talked with Laura at Rams Head on our Songwriters Festival, she closed out by saying to pray for good weather and apparently, the prayers have been answered! Spectacular weekend. OK, what do you say? I have a water taxi karaoke session to catch. Let’s get this done and head into the weekend, shall we?

As promised, we published a story last night about the increase in crime in Annapolis. While the police claim that it is down, their own maps suggest otherwise and we had a sliding graphic where you can swipe back and forth and compare last year to this year! For some, the slider is not working, so we put the images side by side for you. One stat that stood out was that rapes are up 37.5%. And rapes are generally not publicly reported by the police because they look to protect the victim’s privacy, but isn’t there a need to make the public aware if there is a danger? We also included our crime maps for the past five years-these are all searchable and contain publicly reported crimes–so our maps are not complete, but the City says that theirs is. Take a look and please let us know what you think–there are two one-question polls at the end.

The Anne Arundel County Health Department is warning South County residents about a rabid raccoon that was found on September 10th. It was found near the 200 block of Jaguar Drive in the Lyon’s Creek Mobile Home Park in Lothian. If you or your pet came in contact with the raccoon, or your pet has some unexplained wounds, contact the health department at 410-222-7254

If you are freaking out about the student loan repayments re-starting. Here’s some good news but you need to act fast! Today is the deadline to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit from the Maryland Higher Education Commission. There’s $18 million to be had in the form of a tax credit on your 2023 returns. It’s not forgiveness, but every bit helps. To qualify you need to be a Maryland resident, initially had at least $20,000 in debt, and currently have at least $5,000 in debt. You also must be current in your payments. Head to MHEC.Maryland.gov and scroll down and in the box on the right is the link you want! It’s a short application, but the deadline is midnight tonight!

Congrats to the 50 people selected to be part of the Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship Class of 2024. This group of people will spend the next nine months digging deep into the county from government to education to healthcare to agriculture and more. It’s a wonderful program that graduates many of the top leaders in the County and beyond. I did the program in 2021 and highly recommend it to anyone who wants to become involved in making a difference in the community. If you want to get a taste, there is a Kick-Off and Homecoming on September 26th at the Annapolis Maritime Museum. You can register at leadershipaa.org

And Navy Football– this looked like a completely different team. Coach Newberry must have lit a fire because the offense was so strong and the defense was equally as strong against Memphis, but unfortunately Navy came out on the losing side of the scoreboard 28-24. The final quarter was the most exciting as it was a game of inches for touchdowns and the name of the game was turnovers! A thrilling end and Navy lost a first down by inches with 9 seconds left in the game. It’s a loss which is disappointing, but this is not one to beat themselves up about. This team played! The Midshipman, now 1-2, will be back home at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 3:30 PM on September 30th when they take on South Florida!

OK, let’s talk about things to do this weekend. The big kahuna is the Annapolis Songwriters Festival that kicked off yesterday. Tonight at 5 pm Blondie at City Dock. Tomorrow James McMurtry at Rams Head On Stage. Sunday LeAnn Rimes at City Dock and literally hundreds of others that are free. Get all the info at AnnapolisSongwritersFestival.com and you can buy tickets to the few ticketed events there as well. And be sure to tune in to our All Annapolis Facebook page at 11 a.m. and 12 noon both today and tomorrow. We are doing Water Taxi Karaoke and will be live-streaming it on Facebook. I have no idea what artists will join us but it will be fun.

The Maryland Corn Maze opens up this weekend in Gambrills. The theme this year is superheroes and will run through late November. This is located at 381 Gambrills Road and you can get tickets and info at MDCornMaze.com

Tomorrow there is a Native Plant Festival at the Tawes Garden–a hidden gem right outside of the big, ugly DNR Building at the corner of Taylor and Rowe. From 10 am to 2 pm, you can explore the garden and learn about the native plants that can thrive here in Maryland!

Saturday at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium the Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention walk will take place from 9 am to 2 pm. Suicide touches way too many of us, so if you can, come out and support the walkers and offer up a hug or two because too many die from suicide every year.

Saturday night– Dinner Under the Stars which actually is a venue for the Songwriters Festival, but you know the drill there, first block of West Street from 5 pm to 10 pm.

On Sunday at the stadium, the Travis Manion 9/11 Heroes Run takes off at 11 a.m. and should wrap up by 4 p.m. This is a race and fun run and ruck in the memory of Travis Manion who died in Iraq but had a strong connection to the firefighters who died in the 9/11 attacks.

And finally, the Maryland Renaissance Festival continues this weekend and runs weekends through October 22nd. Unlike the time of Henry VIII, tickets are ONLY available online at rennfest.com and in recent years they have sold out frequently. I just looked and tickets are still available for both days this weekend, but my advice is go get them now because it will sell out! Will be a beautiful day in Revel Grove!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Cairo a Golden Doodle and Cobie a Shibhuahua–you’ll have to listen to know what that is! Both are amazing pups and are looking for the perfect home! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and get all the information on how you can adopt them!

And again, don’t forget, we have that brand spanking new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 p.m. every night–yes, 365 days a year all without a paywall. If you want to sign up and hang with all the cool kids, there is a link in the show notes, and if you know someone who might appreciate it, let them know about it, too.

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight we speak with Ryan Schmidt, the owner of Broadneck Home Inspections and also a presenter at the upcoming Annapolis Homeowners Expo on September 30th. Really an interesting podcast for any homeowner!

And that’s it! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And, of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

