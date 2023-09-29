Daily News Brief | September 29, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A killer in Baltimore is captured in Bowie. A Sewage leak in Glen Burnie closes a creek. A thousand bicycles will be on the road in Anne Arundel County on Sunday. And a long list of events in the area for the weekend. And, of course, we have some pod news and canines and crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Louie!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, September 29th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

The sun beats in my office and studio in the afternoon through an arched window and it can be brutal. A proper blind is very costly, but I found an arch blind on Amazon for $20 and it is life-changing for $20. Super easy to install with a tape measure and a sharp kitchen knife. And now I am sun glare-free! OK< we have a bunch of stuff to talk about and we need to slide into the weekend! So, shall we?

Good news. Jason Billingsley, the wanted man we told you about yesterday has been captured. He was arrested in Bowie at the train station by US Marshals. And in the press conference, I learned something new–former Annapolis Alderman from Ward 5, Mat Silverman is apparently the Chief Deputy for the US Marshals Service. Haven’t seen him in a while, so congrats to Mat!

Parts of Markey Creek in Glen Burnie are closed until October 5th due to a 10,000-gallon sewage spill. This is near the Gatewater Landings apartment and appears to be caused by a pump failure at the complex. The area is posted and while it should go without saying, if you come in contact with the water, wash your clothes and yourself well.

Come Sunday, there will be 1,000 bicycles on the roads of Anne Arundel County. It is the 9th Annual Lifeline 100 which offers three lengths of rides the longest being 100 miles. That route takes riders from Severna Park, down through Annapolis to Galesville in South County, back to Crofton, Odenton, Severn, BWI, and back to Severna Park. The ride starts off just before 7 a.m. and should be done by 2 p.m. But please, riding the roads in the County terrifies me, so use some extra caution and remember it is the law that you must give a bike rider 3 feet of clearance while passing.

OK, that is a wrap on the news and we are chock full of choices for stuff for you to do this weekend!

Tonight through Sunday the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra kicks off the season with Masterworks I at Maryland Hall. Tickets and season subscriptions at AnnapolisSymphony.org

Also tonight through Sunday, the Annapolis Baygrass Festival at Sand Point State Park. Like Bluegrass? This is the event for you!

Tonight starting at about 530 p.m. at the Bay Ridge Shopping Center, SOFO the business association for the area is hosting movies under the stars. It’s free and you can get dinner at Grumps. There will be a live band and lots of fun. The film will go probably about 730 pm. Oh and the flick this month–Perfect Storm!

Saturday and Sunday at the Byzantium Center, the Annapolis Homeowners Expo is back, and rather than charge admission, they hit us up to sponsor a free admission–so your admission is free and on Eye On Annapolis. Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.

Saturday will see Navy Football take on South Florida at 3:30 pm and if you are not at the game, be sure to follow our tweets and live blog!

The MRE turns 25 on Saturday too which is unbelievable to me., but they are celebrating with a party in the parking lot of O’Leary’s at–predictably enough the crack o noon!

From 10 am to 3 pm, if you find yourself up north, the Chesapeake Arts Center, a great organization, is hosting its 9th Annual Arts in the Park. It is adjacent to Brooklyn Park Middle School and will have about 60 local art and community vendors, food trucks, live music, and all things art! And best of all, it’s free!

Sunday, as I mentioned is the Lifeline 100 bike ride. I think there are still a few spots left so if you are into a ride, join me. You can get info and register at Lifeline100.com and that is the number 100. And if you are out driving and see me on my bike on the road—don’t run. me over, it’s the last thing I need.

Sunday is October 1st and that means it is the First Sunday Arts Festival along that first block of West Street in Annapolis. It gets underway at about 11 and and goes until 6 pm.

And finally, tomorrow kicks off the return of Homestead Gardens Fall Festival. Pumpkin patches, tractor rides, apple cider donuts, games, a petting zoo, a haunted house, shopping, and more. It runs weekends through October 22nd! Tickets at HomesteadGardens.com

Man– you have a lot of choices–I am hitting the Homeowners Expo, the Navy Game, the Lifeline 100, and after that someplace with a cold beer and a juicy burger!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we met Renegade and Macey. Renegade is a skittish miniature Siberian Husky and Macey was the sweetest purebred Pit Bull you will ever meet! Both are amazing pups and looking for the perfect home! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and get all the information on how you can adopt them!

Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight we speak with Mike Flanagan the current owner slash caretaker of one of the oldest businesses in Annapolis–Weems and Plath!

And that's it! Now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, be careful on the roads, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

