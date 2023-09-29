IKEA Lite Coming to Annapolis Harbour Center

IKEA U.S. plans to open a new IKEA Plan & Order point in Annapolis later this year

.This customer meeting point will offer home furnishing inspiration, personalized interior design planning, and an IKEA Pick-up point.

Customers can conveniently pick up their online purchases or items bought at the Plan & Order point. Delivery options to the customer’s home or another convenient location will also available.

Annapolis is not alone. With this addition, IKEA U.S. will have four new locations in the DMV area including Arlington, Fairfax, and Gaithersburg. According to a release, this new store format aims to provide a more accessible and tailored shopping experience.

The upcoming IKEA Annapolis store will be located at the Annapolis Harbour Center shopping center.

This expansion in Maryland brings the total number of IKEA format stores in the region to three. Tony Giacona, Market Manager for IKEA U.S., expressed excitement about the new store and how it will meet the needs of customers in a more accessible, affordable, and sustainable way.

No word if Swedish Meatballs will be available.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

