12-year old assaulted, robbed in Annapolis

At 1:35pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Tyler Avenue for a robbery.

The 12 year old male victim reported that he was walking in the area when a group of juvenile suspects assaulted him and stole his cell phone.

A passing motorist yelled at the suspects who then stopped assaulting the victim and fled the area. The motorist stopped and assisted the victim, who sustained minor injuries.

Officers searched the area for the suspects, but did not locate them.

