“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

12-year old assaulted, robbed in Annapolis

| December 06, 2019, 09:17 AM

Rams Head

At 1:35pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Tyler Avenue for a robbery.

The 12 year old male victim reported that he was walking in the area when a group of juvenile suspects assaulted him and stole his cell phone.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

A passing motorist yelled at the suspects who then stopped assaulting the victim and fled the area. The motorist stopped and assisted the victim, who sustained minor injuries.

Officers searched the area for the suspects, but did not locate them.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here