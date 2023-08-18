Resident Fights Back in Annapolis Home Invasion

An Annapolis resident fought back during a home invasion on Friday morning, sending the suspect to a regional shock-trauma center.

On Friday, August 18, 2023, at about 2:30 AM, officers responded to a report of a possible stabbing in the 900 block of Primrose Road near Truxtun Park and adjacent to the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a small stab wound to the upper left arm. The victim said that he was awakened by an unknown male with a knife in his bedroom.

The suspect demanded money and car keys from him. The suspect stabbed the victim, and the two began fighting over the knife.

The victim was able to get the knife away from the suspect and stabbed the suspect in the leg. The suspect was flown to shock trauma in critical but stable condition.

The Annapolis Police Department has not identified the suspect.

