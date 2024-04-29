April 29, 2024
Events

Chip In For The Arts with Arundel Federal Savings Bank and Chesapeake Arts Center

Chesapeake Arts Center in partnership with Arundel Federal Savings Bank has announced the 11th annual Chip in for the Arts Golf Tournament at Compass Pointe Golf Course on May 15, 2024. This year’s tournament will pay tribute to longtime CAC board member and esteemed Anne Arundel County business and community leader, Lou Zagarino. 

The day promises enjoyment on the green as attendees honor Lou’s contributions and help raise funds for CAC’s creative arts programs. Education lies at the heart of CAC’s mission, with outreach programs enabling families with limited resources to enroll in arts education classes, workshops, and after-school programs. These initiatives create a safe, positive learning environment for children to express themselves, foster positive self-esteem, and acquire new skills.

Participating in the Chip in for the Arts Golf Tournament directly supports Chesapeake Arts Center in continuing its mission of providing art education for individuals of all ages and abilities, alongside hosting events and year-round exhibitions for the community.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 11th annual golf tournament, especially as we pay tribute to Lou Zagarino, whose dedication and leadership have left an indelible mark on Chesapeake Arts Center and the entire Anne Arundel County community,” said Executive Director Donna Anderson of Chesapeake Arts Center. “Through this event, we not only honor Lou’s legacy but also ensure that CAC continues to serve as a beacon of creativity and education for all.”

Last year’s tournament saw over 140 golf players, and this year, CAC aims to draw an even larger crowd by opening the tournament up to two courses. With increased participation comes more opportunities for sponsorship, exciting prizes, a delightful breakfast and lunch, and a closing awards ceremony.

For sponsorship opportunities, registration details, or further information, please visit Chesapeake Arts Center’s website or contact [email protected].

