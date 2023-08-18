August 18, 2023
Food Bank’s Summer Campaign Raises $142K With Matching $50K Gift from Crosby Marketing

Crosby Marketing President and Chief Executive Office Raymond Crosby accepts the Anne Arundel County Food Bank’s 2023 Community Partner of the Year Award presented by the food bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Leah Paley in May 2023 (Courtesy Photo)

For the third year in a row, Crosby Marketing Communications of Annapolis has generously offered to double July donations to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB) — up to $50,000 — to help county residents experiencing food insecurity. With a total $142,630 raised, AACFB estimates it will be able to provide more than 300,000 meals to Anne Arundel County residents feeling the impacts of increased food costs and decreases in federal food assistance programs.

“Food insecurity continues to be an overwhelming concern for too many of our neighbors,” said Crosby President & CEO Raymond Crosby. “We’re pleased our summer match challenge has been such a success and hope our donation inspires others to join us in fighting hunger in our community.”

Although Anne Arundel is one of the wealthiest counties in the state, an estimated 35 percent of county residents (individuals and families) are below the federal poverty level or are employed but unable to meet basic needs (food, childcare, housing, healthcare, and transportation). Between July 2022 and June 2023, more than 130,000 visits were made to an Anne Arundel County Food Bank food pantry network partner, which translates to more than 3,200,000 meals served with food bank resources.

“The tremendous matching gift from Crosby will allow us to continue to provide food and other basic necessities free of charge to our under-resourced neighbors experiencing food insecurity,” said Anne Arundel County Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Leah Paley. “All of our network partners are seeing increased demand right now. Even as inflation seems to level out, too many of our fellow residents are feeling the effect of months of increased food, transportation, and other basic living costs.”

Funds raised during the July campaign will go support the work of the food bank, including purchasing food (especially lean meats, fresh produce, and infant formula) which is then given to the food bank’s network of partners operating food, baby, and senior pantries at 102 distribution locations across the county. The Anne Arundel County Food Bank provides food and basic necessities free of charge to its network partners. Shelf-stable foods from community-organized food drives and individual donations augment the deliveries to the pantries.

