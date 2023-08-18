August 18, 2023
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks after last week’s chaos and mayhem, this one was a walk in the park with Twinkie and Tequila!

Shelters all over the country are overflowing with dogs but the SPCA of Anne Arundel County has some of the cutest pups!

Today we meet Twinkie, a 4-year-old Chihuahua who was a bit frightened at first but quickly warmed up to being put on the spot. She is all ready to go and has lived most of her life in an apartment and is great on the leash and walking but as a bonus, is also pee-pad trained, so any accidents at home might be minimal!

Tequila, who Billy thought Rumchata might be a better name, is a 7-year-old Maltese-Poodle mix…minimal shedding! But Tequila was one of the happiest good-boys we’ve seen and just wanted to be friends with everyone! He was surrendered after his human couple split up and neither was able to take a dog on their own. But look at that face!!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Twinkie or Tequila?

Don’t forget that August 20th is the return of the SPCA’s Puppy Plunge at Camp Letts in Edgewater. Bring your well-behaved pup for a glorious dip in the Rhode River, or participate in the bathing suit or pie-eating contests! For the humans, plenty of music by the Eastport Oyster Boys and lots of food and drink. Admission is $10 per car, so you can put as many humans or puppies in as possible. Details are here! And as an added bonus, it is Billy’s daughter’s birthday! So Happy Birthday Gemma!

And yes, they are starting to plan for the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and are looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here!

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

TOMORROW & SATURDAY–55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival at City Dock!

