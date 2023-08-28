Daily News Brief | August 28, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A man was shot to death in a Glen Burnie apartment. Annapolis Police arrested a man charged with raping and sexually abusing multiple children at an unlicensed daycare. They will not prosecute officers involved in a Harwood police-involved fatal shooting. Navy Football got trounced by Notre Dame. St. Anne’s School of Annapolis has a new Head of School. Pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, the Local Business Spotlight with STAIR, and a bonus podcast we dropped about the importance of foreign students to Maryland!! All that and more!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here today with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Monday, August 28th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK, the County River Days Festival at Quiet Waters was VERY cool this weekend despite the awkward name. So now that I have checked it out and given the John Frenaye stamp of approval..as if that means anything… There is a second one coming up on Saturday, September 23rd at Ft. Smallwood Park up in the Dena from 10 am to 2 pm. So put that on your calendar. Anyhow, we have a bunch of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Anyhow, here we go!

A 20-year-old Baltimore man was found shot to death at a Glen Burnie apartment complex and another man was injured. On Friday at 12:50 AM, Anne Arundel County Police were called to Bruton Court for the shooting. They believe that there were three males in the hallway of an apartment building when an unknown suspect shot at the group, killing one and injuring the other, and immediately fled. The third victim was uninjured. Police do not have any suspect information. If anyone does have any information 410-222-4700. This is the 10th homicide this year in Anne Arundel County.

In Annapolis, a very disturbing story. The Annapolis Police have arrested a 57-year-old Glen Burnie man and charged him with sexual assault and rape of several juveniles who were enrolled in an unlicensed daycare center. Police say the rapes and assaults happened between 2014 and 2015 at a daycare run by a woman named Betty. She had been babysitting children at the location on Hilltop Lane from 2003 to 2019. The police did not say what the relationship was between the suspect and Betty but believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone who is a victim or knows anything to contact the APD at 410-693-3635.

Back in September of 2022, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to Sands Road in Harwood for a domestic dispute that turned deadly. The suspect was armed and retreated into the woods and when he emerged pointed his gun at the officers who ended up shooting and killing the suspect. Attorney General, Anthony Brown has concluded his investigation and passed the report (which is available on EyeOnAnnapolis.net) to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney who has declined to prosecute the officers involved in the shooting. Now in a police-involved shooting, the AG report is NOT a recommendation, but merely a statement of facts and findings. It is up to the local authority to make the decision to proceed with any prosecution.

We can’t say it was unexpected. Navy was the underdog by 35 points leading into Saturday’s game against Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland. And the oddsmakers were spot on with a loss and a final score of 42-3. With such a powerful team that is always out of our league (figuratively and literally), it is nearly impossible to Monday-morning-quarterback the performance, so we won’t. Navy has two weeks to analyze what went wrong and what went right before their home opener on September 9th here in Annapolis against Wagner. Tickets are still available at NavySports.com

In 2020, St. Anne’s School of Annapolis named a new Head of School in Andrea Weiss. She moved on in the middle of the last school year, and the Board of Trustees has now looked internally for their next Head of School and named Connie Coker, the former Associate Head of School who assumed the Interim moniker when Weiss departed. Coker will be the fourth Head of School for the Pre-K through 8th private school established in 1987. Coker joined St. Anne’s in 2018 and prior to that had taught at St. Mary’s here in Annapolis. She has three children at the school–so no pressure on THOSE kids..nope, none at all! But congrats to Connie!

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with the momma dogs– Tempest and Paisley. We had a post at noon on Friday with some great photos, our SPCA chat, and all the info on how to adopt them! If you have some room in your heart and home–these are two winners!

On Saturday, we spoke with Jo Ann Mattson from STAIR or Start The Adventure In Reading..a great organization, and if you are looking to volunteer some time–highly recommended! So do give that a listen. Yesterday, we dropped a bonus pod with Rachel from the Maryland International Educational Consortium and it was a fascinating chat about the importance of foreign students coming to Maryland colleges and universities!

If you know of a local business or organization that wants to be featured on the Local Business Spotlight–let me know, and I will reach out! There is NO cost to it at all.

OK, that's a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost

Ann Alsina is back with her Monday Money Report–back from Florida fresh from dropping her youngest off at college. I have not spoken with her so I am unsure if she is singing the blues or dancing a jig! And of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecast weather report you will find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

