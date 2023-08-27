Four Runs Not Enough as Bowie Misses Chance on Series Win

ed a sour loss by the Erie SeaWolves. Bowie held a late 4-0 in their series finale but lost 5-4.Bowie held a late 4-0 in their series finale, but lost 5-4.

Similar to how the series had begun on Tuesday, the start of the game was defined by strong pitching. Connor Gillispie and Ty Madden each started with three four scoreless innings, with Madden facing the minimum, and not allowing a hit. Bowie cracked Madden’s shield in the fifth inning, when Billy Cook opened the frame with a solo home run, his 19th of the year. It was Bowie’s first hit of the game. After a walk and double, Greg Cullen doubled the Bowie lead with a sacrifice fly. Bowie plated two more runs in the sixth inning on a Cook sac fly, and an RBI single by John Rhodes.

Once again dancing through constant trouble, Connor Gillispie fired his second scoreless start of the week. Allowing four hits, one walk, and striking out four, Gillispie extended his scoreless streak to 14.1 consecutive innings, the longest streak by a Baysox pitcher this season.

The Bowie bullpen was not as effective at stranding runners as Gillispie. Keagan Gillies allowed a sacrifice fly to Chris Meyers in the sixth inning, just three batters into his outing, as Erie got their first run. The SeaWolves pushed three more runs across on Xavier Moore in the seventh, as Justice Bigbie hit a two-out RBI single, and Luis Santana tied the game with a two-RBI double. Nick Richmond (L, 1-1) took the last four outs for the Baysox, but allowed a two-out single to Danny Serretti that gave Erie the lead.

After failing to record a hit in their first four innings, Bowie was dealt a similar dilemma at the end of the game, failing to collect a hit in their last three innings. Tyler Mattison (W, 2-0) earned the win behind two scoreless innings as Erie mounted their comeback.

As Bowie settles for a series split, their record falls to 59-61 on the season. The Baysox complete their 2023 regular season slate against the SeaWolves, going 10-8 against them on the year. Halfway through their two-week road trip, Bowie turns their attention to a six-game series in Akron on Tuesday, with the first pitch of the series slated for 6:35 p.m.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

