August 26, 2023
Local News

Chesapeake Arts Center Launches “Mini Makers” Program

Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) is launching a free arts education program– Mini Makers – in September 2023 to fill a crucial need for high-quality early education programming in the Brooklyn Park community and the surrounding region. Mini Makers will run on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at CAC from September 12 through December 14, from 9:30
am to noon and will serve students ages 3 ½ through 5. Applications are being accepted through CAC’s website at www.chesapeakearts.org/minimakers.

The program was created to help meet the need for accessible arts education and enrichment programs for Northern Anne Arundel County preschool-age children. The program will serve 36 students (18 in the fall and 18 in the winter/spring semester). The program will be free of charge to all students and families thanks to a generous grant from the Kathy and Jerry Wood Foundation.

Mini Makers is a process art education program for preschool-age students aimed at nurturing each individual’s learning process and instilling lifelong habits of creativity. The play-based curriculum will allow students to explore and create in a safe and supportive environment while building important skills such as idea generation, problem-solving, and social skills. Drawing inspiration from play-based methodologies such as Reggio Emilio, the program will create a safe and supportive environment for young children to explore, create, and learn.

This preschool-age programming is intended to assist in preparing confident students for formalized schooling by providing a learning environment where they can embrace creativity and learn at their own pace.

Lorena Solano will be leading the Mini Makers program. A native of Barranquilla, Colombia, Lorena recently moved to Maryland to pursue a career in education. With a deep passion for teaching, Lorena has 17 years of experience and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. Lorena will be assisted by two trained teaching assistants.

For more information on the program, go to chesapeakearts.org/minimakers or call CAC at
410-636-6597.

