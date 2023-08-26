Local Business Spotlight: S.T.A.I.R. – Start The Adventure In Reading

Jo Ann Mattson had led the Light House for many years when the opportunity of a lifetime opened up for this former teacher. It was a chance to lead an organization that is literally life-changing (pun intended)– S.T.A.I.R. or Start The Adventure In Reading.

Literacy is a skill that can take you everywhere and when someone falls through the cracks, life becomes more difficult. STAIR is there to help with an army of 200+ volunteers who fan out among 13 elementary schools to mentor and tutor second graders to develop a love for reading! Why second grade? We asked, and got the answer! How can you give a child an appreciation for a life-changing skill? We asked and got that answer as well!

