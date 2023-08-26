Local Business Spotlight: S.T.A.I.R. – Start The Adventure In Reading

August 26, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Jo Ann Mattson had led the Light House for many years when the opportunity of a lifetime opened up for this former teacher. It was a chance to lead an organization that is literally life-changing (pun intended)– S.T.A.I.R. or Start The Adventure In Reading.

Literacy is a skill that can take you everywhere and when someone falls through the cracks, life becomes more difficult. STAIR is there to help with an army of 200+ volunteers who fan out among 13 elementary schools to mentor and tutor second graders to develop a love for reading! Why second grade? We asked, and got the answer! How can you give a child an appreciation for a life-changing skill? We asked and got that answer as well!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

