March 11, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Fatal Fire. School Lockdowns. Gas Tax Pause. Green Beer Races!

Today…

A fatal fire in Severn. A lockdown at Meade High and a shelter in place at Bates Middle schools. A suspension of the Maryland gas tax is in the works. The Green Beer Races are back this Sunday and one more snippet from Senator Astle from his upcoming podcast!

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 11th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK, so it is gonna rain on Saturday. It might even be a gulleywasher. But to the weather peeps predicting a Cyclone Bomb…just stop it! It is neither. And stop making up words! OK rant over. let’s get into the news, shall we?

Unfortunately, Anne Arundel County has recorded its first fatal fire of the year. Just before 11 pm on Wednesday, the fire department responded to what was reported as a shed fire in the 7900 block of Quarterfield Road in Severn. They arrived and found a small two-story home with fire on both floors. It took 30 firefighters about 15 minutes to control, but unfortunately, they found a deceased male inside. His identity is unknown but believed to be in his 60s. The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and assist in identification. Fire officials did say that there were no working smoke detectors in the home. So, again, here’s a reminder…check those batteries today if you haven’t recently.

Some school news. Meade High went into lockdown yesterday for about three hours after a video began circulating on social media showing a student with a handgun in a bathroom at the school. He was quickly found and it was determined it was a BB gun–still illegal. Police interviewed others on the tape and recovered a second BB gun as well. As a result, a 15-year old from Odenton and a 16-year old from Hanover have been charged accordingly and will face disciplinary action from the school as well. Police did say that they never made any threats to anyone and they do not believe there is an ongoing threat.

And here’s an odd one that I have asked for clarification on but have yet to receive it. Yesterday afternoon, parents of Bates Middle School in Annapolis received a message saying that the school went into a “shelter in place” procedure for five minutes between 11:56 am and 12:01 pm for a medical emergency. I am trying to find out what type of medical emergency necessitates nearly 700 students to hunker down. If I get a response, I’ll let you know.

There may be some good news at the pumps soon. Governor Hogan is proposing to suspend the Maryland gas tax temporarily. It seems to have bi-partisan support, the issue will be for how long. Senate President Bill Ferguson mentioned 30 days. Comptroller Franchot suggested 3 months. Maryland’s gas tax amounts to 37 cents a gallon..so not chump change. Franchot also revised the revenue projections for the year up by another $1.6 billion dollars bringing the surplus to $7.5 billion. And with that surplus, he also called for “survival checks” to be sent to many Marylanders.

And as we begin to wrap, let’s talk about a couple of happenings around town that are coming up! Eastport Democratic Club’s Green Beer Races. They are back on Sunday at the crack o noon…because…well…Eastport. Beer and kool-aid races, food, drink, pipers, and Dublin 5 playing the tunes! Donations appreciated and benefits both the Anne Arundel SPCA and the Eastport Volunteer Fire Company. And remember to set your alarm…Daylight Savings Time begins so we will lose an hour of sleep! And some more calendar items for you. March 19 to 27 is Annapolis Restaurant Week–you should have received all the info in an email if you are on our list…if not, I’ll put a sign-up link in the show notes so you can get the next update! But following that March 31 to April 3rd is the Annapolis Film Festival. The first festival festival of the year kicks off at the fairgrounds on April 2nd with the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival –yumm–tickets on sale now and going fast at abceventsinc.com. And on April 9, the Annapolis Book Festival at Key School. I gotta say, it feels so good to see things returning to normal!

[CLIP]

