August 26, 2023
Annapolis, US 86 F
Making the Switch to a Vegan or Plant-Based Diet

People have long been aware of the importance of following a balanced diet for health reasons and an increasingly high number are choosing to follow a plant-based or vegan diet. With sayings such as ‘you are what you eat’ a part of everyday language, people know that nutrition is as important as following an exercise plan when looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. In the past, vegan and plant-based options have been limited but as more people choose to adopt these diets, there is greater choice on the shelves, making it easy to pick up alternatives to meat and dairy products.

Substitute Meats

If you are used to eating meat, switching it out for a substitute such as textured vegetable protein can make the transition to a vegan diet easier. Although there are noticeable differences between the real thing and meat substitutes, they are ideal for bulking out meals such as pasta dishes or making salads more interesting. Experiment with marinades and spices to add flavor as some alternatives can taste bland without.

Cheese and Milk Substitutes

For many people making the move to veganism, giving up dairy products is a big deal. Milk and cheese are hidden in many everyday foods as well as being a staple part of mealtimes, so finding a palatable alternative is a must. It can be beneficial to have a break of a week or two when making the switch between dairy products and alternatives as the flavors are quite different. Soya, oat, coconut and almond milks (sweetened and unsweetened) are readily available.

Tasty Treats

Plant-based and vegan foods are developing all the time with new ready-made brands easy to source in your general grocery store as well as at health-food specialty stores. Online shopping has also had a big impact on the availability of sweet treats which are vegan-friendly, with bakeries and confectioners all over the country shipping their delicious items straight to your door. There are even creameries specializing in a variety of sorbets and hand-crafted ice cream flavors! Don’t forget the delicious diversity of exotic fruits such as lychee, papaya and dragon fruit too – perfect as an accompaniment or snack.

Plant-Based or Vegan?

When you are making the switch, friends and family may be curious as to why you are changing your diet. They might also ask further questions, such as the difference between plant-based diets and veganism (in case you are unsure, plant-based usually focuses on food, whereas veganism is a lifestyle choice where vegans aim, where possible, to avoid using animal products or by-products in any form) or whether a plant-based diet can meet a human’s nutritional needs. Remember, you don’t need to have all the answers!

If you don’t feel ready to make the switch to a plant-based diet, consider the benefits of following meat-free Mondays, as well as increasing the intake of fruit and vegetables. Fish and meat are often the most expensive components of a meal, so it can save you money, too!

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

