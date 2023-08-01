2023 Annapolis Sailboat Show: More Than 50 Multi-Hulls Expected

Downtown Annapolis and the Annapolis Boat Shows are preparing to welcome thousands of local and international sailors as they attend the 2023 Annapolis Sailboat Show, October 12-15. An October tradition, the Annapolis harbor transforms spectacularly to accommodate new and premiering sailboat manufacturers from around the world. One of the biggest draws for this year will be the 50-plus multi-hulls from 25 manufacturers on display.

From the tiny Guppy (just 9’10” LOA) to a 66’ luxury catamaran, there is no other place to see so many multi-hulls showcased side by side and within an all-sailboat show. Among these vessels are three premiering models making their North American boat show debuts: the BALI Catsmart by BALI Catamarans, Seawind 1170 from Corsair Marine, and the HH44 from HH Catamarans.

“We love that so many manufacturers choose the Annapolis Sailboat Show to debut and showcase their latest models,” said Mary Ewenson, President of the Annapolis Boat Shows. “We’re looking forward to filling Annapolis Harbor with sailboats and welcoming our sailing friends to be the first to see the new models.”

The Annapolis Sailboat Show allows attendees to pick the brains of the professionals who design, build, sell, and sail these beautiful vessels. Cruisers living the dream and sharing their adventures through video will again gather in the Cruisers Creating Content booth, allowing their followers and fellow sailors considering the cruising life to connect with them, ask questions, share stories, and soak in the liveaboard lifestyle.

The 2023 Show also features over 50 monohulls, dinghies, sailmakers, riggers, electronics, foul weather gear, and everything else a sailor could want! Educational courses such as the nationally-recognized Cruisers University return for those considering a long-distance voyage; Take the Wheel for those shopping for a sailboat; and First Sail Workshop to expose beginner sailors to the basics. For those looking to plan sailing vacations, Vacation Basin will be chock full of charter companies and boats available for charter. Show-goers may meet with vacation planners, find the perfect boat for their next charter adventure, research charter destinations, and learn about buying a boat to place in charter.

The fall boat shows kick off with the Annapolis Powerboat Show, October 5-8, followed by the Annapolis Sailboat Show, October 12-15; two boating weekends not to be missed! Tickets are available for advance purchase on the Annapolis Boat Shows website. Those looking to save are encouraged to purchase in advance, as ticket prices increase at the gate. LaVictoire Finance will host the VIP Experience at both fall shows for those looking to enhance their visit.

For more information and tickets, visit AnnapolisBoatShows.com.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

