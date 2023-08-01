August 1, 2023
Annapolis, US 78 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Say Goodbye to Foot Pain: How Toe Correctors Can Transform Your Walking Experience 24th Annual Navy Night This Friday at the Bowie Baysox 2023 Annapolis Sailboat Show: More Than 50 Multi-Hulls Expected Eastport Yacht Club Foundation Awards More Than $20K in Scholarships Donavon Frankenreiter and Devon Allman Are Insane!
Local News

2023 Annapolis Sailboat Show: More Than 50 Multi-Hulls Expected

Downtown Annapolis and the Annapolis Boat Shows are preparing to welcome thousands of local and international sailors as they attend the 2023 Annapolis Sailboat Show, October 12-15. An October tradition, the Annapolis harbor transforms spectacularly to accommodate new and premiering sailboat manufacturers from around the world. One of the biggest draws for this year will be the 50-plus multi-hulls from 25 manufacturers on display.  

From the tiny Guppy (just 9’10” LOA) to a 66’ luxury catamaran, there is no other place to see so many multi-hulls showcased side by side and within an all-sailboat show. Among these vessels are three premiering models making their North American boat show debuts: the BALI Catsmart by BALI Catamarans, Seawind 1170 from Corsair Marine, and the HH44 from HH Catamarans.  

“We love that so many manufacturers choose the Annapolis Sailboat Show to debut and showcase their latest models,” said Mary Ewenson, President of the Annapolis Boat Shows. “We’re looking forward to filling Annapolis Harbor with sailboats and welcoming our sailing friends to be the first to see the new models.”   

The Annapolis Sailboat Show allows attendees to pick the brains of the professionals who design, build, sell, and sail these beautiful vessels. Cruisers living the dream and sharing their adventures through video will again gather in the Cruisers Creating Content booth, allowing their followers and fellow sailors considering the cruising life to connect with them, ask questions, share stories, and soak in the liveaboard lifestyle.   

The 2023 Show also features over 50 monohulls, dinghies, sailmakers, riggers, electronics, foul weather gear, and everything else a sailor could want! Educational courses such as the nationally-recognized Cruisers University return for those considering a long-distance voyage; Take the Wheel for those shopping for a sailboat; and First Sail Workshop to expose beginner sailors to the basics. For those looking to plan sailing vacations, Vacation Basin will be chock full of charter companies and boats available for charter. Show-goers may meet with vacation planners, find the perfect boat for their next charter adventure, research charter destinations, and learn about buying a boat to place in charter. 

The fall boat shows kick off with the Annapolis Powerboat Show, October 5-8, followed by the Annapolis Sailboat Show, October 12-15; two boating weekends not to be missed! Tickets are available for advance purchase on the Annapolis Boat Shows website. Those looking to save are encouraged to purchase in advance, as ticket prices increase at the gate. LaVictoire Finance will host the VIP Experience at both fall shows for those looking to enhance their visit.

For more information and tickets, visit AnnapolisBoatShows.com

Previous Article

Eastport Yacht Club Foundation Awards More Than $20K in Scholarships

 Next Article

24th Annual Navy Night This Friday at the Bowie Baysox

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu