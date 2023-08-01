Eastport Yacht Club Foundation Awards More Than $20K in Scholarships

The EYC Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Eastport Yacht Club, is thrilled to announce the awarding of scholarships totaling over $20,000 to a group of exceptional students who share a deep passion for water and boating. These scholarships will facilitate their pursuit of marine and maritime education, empowering them to make significant contributions to these industries.

Each student will receive $1,000 per semester, contingent upon maintaining academic excellence and dedicating themselves to the Marine and Maritime Industries. Becky Ranzenbach, Chair of the EYC Foundation, expresses her enthusiasm for the outstanding applicants this year, stating, “We are thrilled to provide support to these students as they embark on their educational journeys.”

For the 2023-2024 academic year, six new outstanding students have been selected to receive scholarships. The recipients are as follows:

Caleb Brockett from Adamstown, MD will continue to study naval architecture at Webb Institute in New York. After completing his undergraduate studies, he plans to pursue a Master’s degree in naval architecture at the University of Michigan or Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is currently considering a career in either ship design with the Naval Surface Warfare Center or in commercial maritime salvage.

Luke Carter from Riva, MD will study composite boat building at the Landing School in Maine. After his first year at the Landing School focusing on composite boatbuilding, Luke plans to study yacht design or marine systems during his second year. He plans to have a long-term career in the marine industry as a yacht designer or even owning his own business.

Julia Kruesi from Annapolis, MD will study marine science at the University of Delaware. After completing a degree in marine science, Julia wants to help communities tackle marine environmental challenges. Her focus will be on marine pollution and ecosystem sustainability, such as the health of the blue crab and oyster populations on the Chesapeake Bay.

Beatrice Waterman from Catonsville, MD will study marine transportation at Massachusetts Maritime Academy. After earning an undergraduate degree in marine transportation and an unlimited tonnage deck officer's license, Beatrice intends to make her career in sailboat racing, in whatever capacity that she can.

Archer Crane of Malvern, PA will study marine engineering at Maine Maritime Academy. Having already spent nine months sailing the world on the Norwegian tall ship Sorlandet, Archer will now focus on earning an undergraduate degree in marine engineering and an unlimited tonnage engineering officer's license. He plans to pursue a career as an engineering officer aboard a ship with the goal of advancing to Chief Engineer.

Zachary Hardy of Falls Church, VA will study marine transportation at Maine Maritime Academy. While earning an undergraduate degree in marine transportation and earning an unlimited tonnage deck officer's license, Zachary will be considering career options as a Coast Guard officer, a ship's officer on a commercial ship, or working in the yachting industry.

Additionally, the EYC Foundation has renewed scholarships for seven reapplicants, including Will Arnone (studying Vessel Operations & Technology at Maine Maritime), Teleri Wilt (studying Marine Transportation at Massachusetts Maritime Academy), Christopher Kaminiskas (studying Marine Science at Coastal Carolina University), James Breil (studying Naval Architecture at the University of Michigan), Dylan Bender (studying Marine Transportation at Massachusetts Maritime Academy), Nathaniel Gifford (studying Marine Transportation at Massachusetts Maritime Academy), and Chris Grieves the recipient of the Stephen Voorhis Memorial Scholarship (studying Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering at Webb Institute).

